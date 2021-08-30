Minatare brings Spanish to elementary students

Minatare fourth graders spent a half-hour in class Monday morning learning new words — not in English, but Spanish. In fact, they, along with fifth and sixth graders, get about a half-hour every day for Spanish class.
This is a new program in the district, and it is a fairly new idea to the Panhandle as a whole. Most area schools do not begin teaching Spanish, or other languages, until middle school age at the earliest. Similar programs are offered in Bridgeport, which offers Spanish classes to elementary students during summer school, and Sidney, which offers a once-a-week introductory class to the Spanish language for grades first through sixth.
Still, Minatare remains one of few, if not the only one, to offer daily Spanish lessons as early as fourth grade during the school year.
Chris Guadarrama, the district’s Spanish teacher, said when he saw this opportunity, he had to jump on it right away.
“This is the only school that I know of that offers elementary and high school level. So, this is the first year that it’s ever been brought to this area,” he said. “I’ve worked with high school kids before, just never elementary students. You see a big change. But I always tell my high school kids, ‘I love you guys, but elementary, they just want to learn so much.’”
Guadarrama came to Minatare this year after a year of teaching high school Spanish at Gering. However, teaching wasn’t always what he wanted to do.
With a passion for soccer and athletics, he originally went to school for physical therapy and worked as a fitness specialist for Phillips 66 for a few years before discovering his desire to influence and inspire the next generation. He decided the best way he could do that was as a teacher.
“When I was working at Phillips 66, I was getting a lot of success with helping people lose weight or injury prevention — things like that,” he said. “(But) I always told myself, I want to impact kids. They’re the next generation, and I think if we have positive role models — you see a lot of bad things happening in the world — and if you can have somebody be a mentor, a teacher, a coach, all in one, I think that’s going to be beneficial to any child.”
Guadarrama teaches fourth through sixth grade and two high school classes, one more advanced class for native speakers and one for non-native speakers. He said he thinks teaching a second language at a young age, whether that’s Spanish or otherwise, is a great way to give children a leg up in learning.
“I think that Minatare should be put on the map for this because (at) the elementary level, I think every school should be doing that. I think starting off at an early age, you progress and then I think you build off of that,” he said.
“… I think it’s essential to know — it doesn’t even matter; it doesn’t have to be Spanish. It could be any language, really, but I think it’s essential to start off young, and then you can build off of that.”
Guadarrama said that right now, he’s started his elementary classes all in the same place since it’s the first year of this Spanish program. However, as he watches the kids learn and develop their Spanish language skills, he hopes to make each class a little more advanced than the previous one.
It’s exactly this, seeing students develop their knowledge of the Spanish language, which keeps him doing what he’s doing.
“When you see the kids use it outside of the classroom … that’s the best satisfaction,” he said. “If I’m helping them say it or read it or even write it out, and they go home to their parents and ‘Oh, look what I learned, look what I learned. I know how to say red. I know how to say green.’ To me, that’s the best feeling.”
Guadarrama, who will continue to coach boys soccer at Gering as well as take on an assistant coach position for Minatare girls basketball, said that at the end of the day, he’s glad for the opportunity for not only impacting students in multiple mentorship roles, but for the students to get a deeper understanding for the Spanish language at an early age.
“I’m just thankful for the opportunity that Minatare has given me and given these kids,” he said. “I think that’s more important than my opportunity. I think it’s an opportunity for them to expand, not just the norm of history, science, math — now, we’re going to throw you guys in another loop we’re going to throw you another language.”