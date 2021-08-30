Minatare brings Spanish to elementary students

Guadarrama said that right now, he’s started his elementary classes all in the same place since it’s the first year of this Spanish program. However, as he watches the kids learn and develop their Spanish language skills, he hopes to make each class a little more advanced than the previous one.

It’s exactly this, seeing students develop their knowledge of the Spanish language, which keeps him doing what he’s doing.

“When you see the kids use it outside of the classroom … that’s the best satisfaction,” he said. “If I’m helping them say it or read it or even write it out, and they go home to their parents and ‘Oh, look what I learned, look what I learned. I know how to say red. I know how to say green.’ To me, that’s the best feeling.”

Guadarrama, who will continue to coach boys soccer at Gering as well as take on an assistant coach position for Minatare girls basketball, said that at the end of the day, he’s glad for the opportunity for not only impacting students in multiple mentorship roles, but for the students to get a deeper understanding for the Spanish language at an early age.

“I’m just thankful for the opportunity that Minatare has given me and given these kids,” he said. “I think that’s more important than my opportunity. I think it’s an opportunity for them to expand, not just the norm of history, science, math — now, we’re going to throw you guys in another loop we’re going to throw you another language.”

