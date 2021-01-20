Minatare High School principal to take over superintendent job on July 1

After 30 years in education and 11 of those years at Minatare Public Schools, superintendent Tim Cody will be retiring at the end of the 2020-21 school year. Minatare Junior/Senior High School principal Rocky Robbins will be taking his place next year.
“That was a board decision,” school board president Jana Schwartz said. “It just happened to be that Mr. Robbins has the correct credentials, as well as the skills to lead our school, and we’re really excited to have to have him move in to that position.”
Cody, 65, said he had been planning to retire at this time for a while, but it became official at the Dec. 14 Board of Education meeting when the board accepted his resignation for the end of the year.
Cody came to Minatare from Montana for the superintendent job in 2010. While he said the transition to a new state was one of the more difficult parts of his tenure at Minatare, he was grateful to the Nebraska Department of Education and all the community members who made the transition run as smoothly as possible.
Now, he is ready to pass the baton on to Robbins.
“It’s been a wonderful 11 years,” he said. “(I hope to see) a continued sense of community. It’s a good school. (I hope they) just carry on the tradition.”
Robbins said that it was Cody’s idea to promote from within the district after his retirement, and the transition has been in the works for roughly three years.
“Cody presented the option to the school board … to allow some of the training and familiarity and continuity to stay in place in the district,” Robbins said. “I honestly appreciate every bit of coaching and mentoring Mr. Cody has provided and will continue to provide.”
With Robbins taking over the superintendent position beginning July 1, Minatare Public Schools is officially searching for his replacement as the junior/senior high school principal and athletic director. Robbins said the advertisement for the position began circling the education and Panhandle communities on Friday, and they’ve already received some interest.
“Hopefully, we’ll have the talent pool to get the right person in and move forward with that process as well,” he said.
Until then, the district will treasure the remaining time they have with Cody and continue to prepare for Robbins’ transition.
“He really has had a heart for our school, a heart for our community,” Schwartz said. “We are so thankful that he chose our school to come to and to be kind of his retirement school and to really immerse himself in the community and be a supporter of Minatare. So, we’re definitely going to miss him, but we’re so thankful (of) the time that he put in with us.”
Cody will be joining other Panhandle superintendent retiree Rick Myles from Scottsbluff, who is also retiring at the end of this school year. Myles had also come to the Panhandle in 2010, the same time as Cody.
“We’ve both been here 11 years,” he said. “It’s time to let the younger folks take the helm.”
With the new leadership getting ready to come in place, Schwartz said she is looking forward to what the new blood has to offer.
“With Mr. Robbins, we’re super excited to have him as superintendent,” Schwartz said. “He worked closely with Mr. Cody for the last several years. He understands a lot of things that happen, and it’s exciting to get a new person in to get a new flare with his own ideas and solutions.
“In Minatare, we’re such a small school that we have to think outside the box a little bit, and Mr. Cody has done a great job of that, and Mr. Robbins will too.”