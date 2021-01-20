Minatare High School principal to take over superintendent job on July 1

After 30 years in education and 11 of those years at Minatare Public Schools, superintendent Tim Cody will be retiring at the end of the 2020-21 school year. Minatare Junior/Senior High School principal Rocky Robbins will be taking his place next year.

“That was a board decision,” school board president Jana Schwartz said. “It just happened to be that Mr. Robbins has the correct credentials, as well as the skills to lead our school, and we’re really excited to have to have him move in to that position.”

Cody, 65, said he had been planning to retire at this time for a while, but it became official at the Dec. 14 Board of Education meeting when the board accepted his resignation for the end of the year.

Cody came to Minatare from Montana for the superintendent job in 2010. While he said the transition to a new state was one of the more difficult parts of his tenure at Minatare, he was grateful to the Nebraska Department of Education and all the community members who made the transition run as smoothly as possible.

Now, he is ready to pass the baton on to Robbins.

“It’s been a wonderful 11 years,” he said. “(I hope to see) a continued sense of community. It’s a good school. (I hope they) just carry on the tradition.”