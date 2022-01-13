Minatare makes masks manadatory after exceeding its COVID threshold

“We did exceed that. It’s not a tremendous amount of cases, but we’re a small school,” he said. “So, 5% of a small school — it looks like a small number, but it has the potential to blossom very quickly, so we wanted to try to get ahead of that as quickly as we could.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Robbins said that according to the district’s plan, the number of COVID cases put the district in a yellow zone. If the district were to move to the orange zone, or a 25% threshold of the student body, more precautions would go into effect.

“As we progress through it, there’s several layers — we can stagger our lunches, or … obviously, temperature checks and things like that will come into play as well,” Robbins said.

For right now though, Robbins said, he hopes that the masking will be enough to curb the influx of positive cases.

“We are hoping that by putting the masks on, we really don’t get close to the next threshold where we would have to consider some more — possibly even hybrid learning or something like that,” he said. “Our goal is to keep kids in school and keep them in front of their teachers and not having to depend on technology to communicate that learning process.”