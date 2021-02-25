Minatare Public Schools moving to a four-day school week next year

With nearly three quarters of a school year adapted for COVID under their belts, the administration at Minatare Public Schools decided to make part of their COVID-19 calendar a permanent change for upcoming years. The district will be moving to a four-day school week for the 2021-22 school year and beyond.
The decision was made at the Feb. 8 Board of Education meeting when the board approved the 2021-22 calendar. Students will have school Monday through Thursday, and Fridays will be used for things like professional development and collaboration.
Superintendent Tim Cody and Principal Rocky Robbins submitted a proposal for the four-day week for the board to consider before the meeting, stating that the idea to move to a four-day week came as a result of “experiencing the COVID school year.”
Minatare Public Schools currently keeps to a hybrid schedule in which half the students attend school in person two days and the other half attend online. The two groups switch the other two days. Fridays were used as planning days for teachers, to be able to adapt lesson plans to the hybrid model.
“It’s a matter of catching up from last year during the fourth quarter, and being more intentional on the curriculum that is presented,” Robbins said. “And so with that intentionality comes that additional need to plan differently for instruction than what they’ve done in the past. And so that really has driven that decision for next year’s calendar.”
Despite the many challenges that COVID-19 brought to education, the proposal said that many of Minatare’s educators commented on their ability to be more effective and teach at a higher energy level throughout the year because of having that extra day to plan.
Librarian and family consumer sciences teacher Cristal Robbins said she felt she had improved as an educator because of this year’s set up.
“What I found was both of those things (hybrid model and four-day week) actually made me a better teacher. Doing the hybrid model made me more intentional. I had to be better prepared,” she said. “I had to be really intentional, and having that Friday gave me the time to be intentional. So I feel like I’m a better teacher, Monday through Thursday, because of the Friday.”
Even teachers who spent their entire career teaching Monday-Friday found the benefits of moving to a four-day week.
“For me, it was a tough transition … Transitioning from 20-some years of classroom experience with five days a week and that pacing and that work to having to get it done in four days, the planning had to be a lot more focused so that you could do that,” science teacher Tom Perlinski, who is in his second year of teaching after coming out of retirement. “I think that having that Friday will allow us to address the gaps that we know are going to be there from last spring, when we were fully online to this year where we’re hybrid.”
That’s the other part to the four-day week proposal — it will allow for more intervention and one-on-one time between teacher and student. Fridays will be used for meetings and professional development, but the teachers will also have office hours on those days for students to come in and get some extra help if needed.
“I know a lot of districts will consider this move as a way of saving money,” Robbins said. “But for us, what we’re trying to do is be more intentional with our instruction so that we can help kids by being better prepared. And providing that adequate amount of time for our staff to make those plans has been a priority for us all year long.”
It’s that kind of intentionality from the administration as well that has proven vital to the mental and emotional well-being of Minatare’s teachers, which is more than what many other educators can say about teaching through a pandemic.
Teacher burnout has always been a concern in the education field, but it seemed to increase quite a bit amid the pandemic. According to an August 2020 National Education Association poll, nearly one in three teachers have said COVID-19 has made them want to resign or retire early.
Another point reason cited for moving to a four-day week is to create a better work-life balance for teachers, something even the students have noticed as a benefit.
“For the teachers, it makes it easier to grade work instead of doing that on Saturday and have Saturday to be with their family,” seventh grader Yvonne Kreiling said. “(This year) it’s been easier because on Friday, we have an extra day to Zoom in with the teachers, ask them questions and get work done.”
Robbins said that the move to the four-day week will not result in a reduction of hours for any staff members. Food service and the after school 21st Century Program will still continue on Fridays, he said.
Robbins said that it just makes sense to make this move now, especially since many families have figured out the “Friday question” for their children by now.
“Parents have already learned how to work on basically a four-day schedule with their kids, and so the timing of it is right, in terms of considering it,” he said. “Right now is the best time to look at that based off of our experiences this year.”
Robbins said the hope and goal for next year is to be in person full-time. He said there is even the possibility of going full-time face-to-face this year yet. The district has two requirements to be met before it goes fully in person this year: the vaccination of all staff and the lowering of the risk dial to the yellow, or moderate, zone.