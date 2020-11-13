Minatare Public Schools plans for two weeks of fully remote schooling

With coronavirus cases surging through the Panhandle, one school district has decided to take a page out of the spring’s playbook, for a couple of weeks anyway.
Minatare Public Schools superintendent Tim Cody announced via Facebook on Thursday that the entire school district would be transitioning to remote learning beginning Monday, Nov. 16, through the Thanksgiving holiday. The district would return to its hybrid model on the Monday following Thanksgiving.
“We’re a smaller district and we need as many staff on the job,” Cody said. “Even though they (faculty and staff) work while in quarantine because they are essential workers … we want to see if we can get a little relief and send a message of doing a better job of keeping everybody safe.”
Like just about every other school district in the state, Minatare has seen its share of positive cases and numerous faculty, staff and students quarantining due to close contact. However, because of the hybrid model of part-time in person and part-time remote learning, Cody said his teachers are better prepared to return to full remote learning than if they were moving from full-time face-to-face.
“(The hybrid system) works fine for us. No teacher likes to do what we’re doing, but we’re doing what we can to keep everybody safe as much as we can,” he said. “It’s a lot more work for teachers and it’s not easy. But should it happen — and I foresee it at some point — (when) we’ll be in a remote environment, we’ll be more prepared.”
Secondary principal Rocky Robbins said the hybrid model provides a smooth transition in either direction.
“One of the reasons why we chose the hybrid model is because it allows flexibility to move into remote and then return back out of it with seamless transitions,” he said. “It also makes the transition to fully face-to-face simplistic as well.”
For now, Cody said he hopes the two-week hiatus will help heal up some people so they can return to the hybrid model, in which 12% of Nebraska schools participate.. And since the second week of the hiatus includes Thanksgiving break, the full remote learning will only really be for about a week and a half.
Cody did not deny that remote learning can be more difficult for students, but he said the students at Minatare have already responded well to the virtual environment.
“Our students have risen to that occasion, and they’ve been pretty successful in navigating the hybrid environment,” he said. “We hope it is temporary and the spread of virus will slow over time, so that we can not only return to hybrid, but eventually return to face-to-face.”
Cody still encourages community members to take all the recommended measures seriously.
“We need to follow recommendations of PPHD and the DHMs from the governor,” he said. “That’s the only way we’ll get a handle on this and control it a lot better.”
