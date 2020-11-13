Minatare Public Schools plans for two weeks of fully remote schooling

With coronavirus cases surging through the Panhandle, one school district has decided to take a page out of the spring’s playbook, for a couple of weeks anyway.

Minatare Public Schools superintendent Tim Cody announced via Facebook on Thursday that the entire school district would be transitioning to remote learning beginning Monday, Nov. 16, through the Thanksgiving holiday. The district would return to its hybrid model on the Monday following Thanksgiving.

“We’re a smaller district and we need as many staff on the job,” Cody said. “Even though they (faculty and staff) work while in quarantine because they are essential workers … we want to see if we can get a little relief and send a message of doing a better job of keeping everybody safe.”

Like just about every other school district in the state, Minatare has seen its share of positive cases and numerous faculty, staff and students quarantining due to close contact. However, because of the hybrid model of part-time in person and part-time remote learning, Cody said his teachers are better prepared to return to full remote learning than if they were moving from full-time face-to-face.