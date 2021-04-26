Minatare schools replacing Native American mascot slowly, await legislative action

Jay Bellar, the NSAA’s executive director, said his organization does not have the authority to mandate phasing out of such mascots and doing so could cost a school hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Minatare Public Schools Superintendent Tim Cody brought the topic before the school board recently. Cody said the district is moving internally to transition away from using Indians as the mascot.

“Our uniforms no longer have the word Indians on them,” he said. “We’re replacing it with a different style, just in preparation of it.”

While the district is taking steps to phase out Indians, Cody said they are not removing the Indian mascot completely until, if and when, legislation requires districts to do so. If the district had to rebrand itself through an unfunded mandate, one of the more costly aspects would be refinishing the district’s gym floor.

“Our gym floor has the Minatare Indian mascot,” he said. “That’s going to cost us quite a bit to get that taken care of. Our gym floor to redo it would cost us about $60,000.”

Cody said the gym floor is on its last leg, which would require it to be sanded down and restored, making the project expensive.