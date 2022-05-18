Minatare welding students craft signage for Minatare Elementary School

After nearly 70 years without a designated sign, cement was poured to set the new metal sign for the Minatare Elementary School this spring. The metal sign that stands on the south side of the school was crafted by four ag students at the Minatare High School shop.

The Minatare High School ag teacher, Nicole Sorensen, said the sign project was initially put into motion two years ago but was quickly on hold due to COVID affecting student time in the class room.

“A couple of my seniors where going to have that as their capstone project in welding,” Sorensen said. “We started it and then COVID hit so we couldn’t really do it. Then with our schedule last year — half the kids on Zoom and half the kids in the classroom — it wasn’t a very conducive time to finish it.”

This year, the Minatare fourth hour welding class had two senior students in a WNCC dual credit welding course and two sophomores who were able to complete the long-elementary sign. Sorensen said funding for the sign was set into motion two years ago through the school budget by the elementary principal Jodi Wolf, previous superintendent Tim Cody and current superintendent Rocky Robbins. Because the sign was a class project, the only significant costs were the metals, paints and cement for the foundation.

“Really the costs weren’t too bad material wise,” Sorensen said. “We did have B&C Steele cut out the outline of the feathers and the ‘M’ just because we don’t have a plasma cutter to do that.”

She said the four welding students were given creative freedom to brainstorm a fresh and new design for the school sign. Students in the class were seniors Corina Meyers and Norvel Pacheco and sophomores Dakota Taylor and Jordyn Taylor-Lopez.

“The students designed it all,” Sorensen said. “They were kind of rebranding a little bit and so they made it more of like a dream catcher kind of a look with the ‘M’ in the center.”

Taylor explained the group of four welding students developed a detailed design for the sign and presented it to the school board for approval.

Taylor-Lopez said their group design was accepted.

“We were pretty successful because they didn’t turn down a single thing on our design.”

She said the group was able to use a program on a school iPad to develop and present their design for the sign.

Sorensen and the welding students had the coaching help of Pat Horner, head of maintenance for Minatare Public Schools. Horner is a retired certified welder with his welding stamp from the American Welding Society. Once the student’s proposed design was approved, Horner worked with the group on the framework, dimensions, design logo application and the actual welding steps.

“They would take a break from doing the required class welds to work on the sign,” Sorensen said. “It was a good practical application, a good break from doing the logistics to put into practice what they were learning. They could kind of see this is why we learned how to do 800 lap welds or T welds or whatever and that was really good for them.”

The students primarily used MIG welding, which is also identified as gas metal arc welding (GMAW) or wire welding, and ARC welding, which is also identified as shielded arc welding (SMAW) or stick welding. Pacheco used TIG welding, tungsten inert gas arc welding, on the sign posts. Taylor said it was a unique experience because the project involved welding plus measuring out the metals for the design as well as painting.

Taylor-Lopez, who was also a member of the Minatare FFA welding team said, “It was different that’s what I liked about (making the sign), it wasn’t like the welding we normally do.”

Though both Taylor-Lopez and Taylor have completed the welding course offered at Minatare High School, both girls intend to continue to use their learned skills on the school’s FFA welding team, which had a successful season competing in 2022.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.