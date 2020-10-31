Mitchell Elementary brings Halloween to the Mitchell Care Center

Skeletons, unicorns, ghouls and princesses walked together past the Mitchell Care Center windows on Friday, Oct. 30, bringing delight, and possibly a few spooks, to the residents at the center.
Mitchell Elementary School coordinated with an outreach event through Nebraska Strong to bring some much needed uplifting to residents during this time of quarantine.
“I know people are worried about coronavirus, but we’re also worried about students, staff, community’s mental health,” Mitchell Elementary counselor Beth Maser said. “So, I think we need to keep that in mind, too. So, whatever we can do to lift spirits, I think, is very good for the community.”
This year’s Halloween parades looked a lot different at many schools this year in order to keep children safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. But Mitchell Elementary decided to use that to their advantage by bringing some much needed joy to the Mitchell Care Center.
Heather Brown of Nebraska Strong, who was already working on an outreach event for the center, got in contact with Maser and together they got the Halloween Stroll going.
Children decked out in their Halloween best walked all the way around the outside of the center and waved at residents through the windows. Many waved back, smiling at the cute mini superheroes and spooky monsters.
“Next year, we’re hoping we can go inside the building,” Maser said. “It’s something we’d love to continue to do.”
After the children walked back to the elementary school, gathering candy from parents along the way, volunteers with Nebraska Strong continued their outreach by writing messages on the residents’ windows, hanging up hearts and even playing some window Tic Tac Toe. Some volunteers also drew heartfelt messages with chalk on the sidewalks outside the center, and Brown brought a few puzzles and books for the residents.
“This is community support. It’s also community connection,” Nebraska Strong leader Matt Smith said. “We are helping the morale of the residents here at the center.”
Originally started in 2019 to assist people devastated by the floods, Nebraska Strong is an outreach program that works with public and private partnerships, volunteer groups, non-governmental organizations and faith-based entities to provide community-based counseling and identify unmet needs during disasters.
