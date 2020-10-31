Mitchell Elementary brings Halloween to the Mitchell Care Center

Skeletons, unicorns, ghouls and princesses walked together past the Mitchell Care Center windows on Friday, Oct. 30, bringing delight, and possibly a few spooks, to the residents at the center.

Mitchell Elementary School coordinated with an outreach event through Nebraska Strong to bring some much needed uplifting to residents during this time of quarantine.

“I know people are worried about coronavirus, but we’re also worried about students, staff, community’s mental health,” Mitchell Elementary counselor Beth Maser said. “So, I think we need to keep that in mind, too. So, whatever we can do to lift spirits, I think, is very good for the community.”

This year’s Halloween parades looked a lot different at many schools this year in order to keep children safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. But Mitchell Elementary decided to use that to their advantage by bringing some much needed joy to the Mitchell Care Center.

Heather Brown of Nebraska Strong, who was already working on an outreach event for the center, got in contact with Maser and together they got the Halloween Stroll going.