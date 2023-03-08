Mitchell Public Schools is bringing back its science fair under a new name later this month.

The Family STEAM Night will take place on Thursday, March 23 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will be focused on science, technology, engineering, art and math.

Students in grades fourth through sixth will do demonstrations of science projects and experiments for the public, and teachers from Mitchell Elementary School will run booths featuring the different components of the STEAM theme.

Many community agencies will also be present, including Roosevelt Public Power, the Riverside Discovery Center, 4-H, and more, bringing even more entertainment for those in attendance.

Admission to the event is free and sure to provide a night of fun for families and students of all ages.