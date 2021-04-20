Mitchell school board approves science wing renovation project

Forty-six years ago, a new wing was built on Mitchell High School. Now those classrooms in the science wing will be updated ahead of the 2021-22 academic school year after the Mitchell Public Schools board of education voted unanimously to renovate the wing.
Three science classrooms as well as a new flexible workspace will be renovated during the science wing renovation project. The project is part of the board’s goals for the year, so they took action to put the project out for bids during the April 12 regular board meeting.
“The subject of the science wing renovation is part of the board’s improvement and part of our goals as a board,” Douglas Keener, Mitchell Public Schools board secretary, said. “Yearly, we as a board tour our buildings and look for ways to update our facilities.”
Heath Peters, Mitchell Jr./Sr. High School principal, said it has been decades since the building was updated.
“There have not been any building renovations since this addition was built in 1975,” Peters said. “Materials and equipment have been updated, but the rooms themselves have not been renovated.”
The board reserves funds within the budget for improvements to fulfill the district’s goal “to do what is the best for our kids,” Keener said. “With that in mind, we are always looking for ways to improve the opportunities for our children to be ready for the world today and the future.”
The renovation project includes updating and adding more usable space for hands-on science education with a classroom layout to provide teachers and students a quick transition from instruction to hands-on activities. There is a storage room at the back of the classrooms that will be reconfigured into a flexible workspace. The space will also be available for high ability programming, alternative courses and provide students a space to complete coursework at their own pace.
“Our objective is to facilitate a more hands-on curriculum that lends to discovery and critical thinking through additional lab opportunities in order to build upon traditional classroom learning,” Peters said. “Our overall goal is to provide our students with the knowledge and experiences that enable them to pursue their educational and career goals successfully with confidence.”
The junior high and high school science curriculums offer life science, physical science, earth science, biology, chemistry, animal science, environmental science and physics courses, giving all students access to use the new classrooms as science is a required, core content area.
Megan Hayward with Trails West Architecture is taking the lead on the project with renovation scheduled to begin at the end of the academic year. The tentative completion will be in August.
In addition to the classrooms being updated, students in kindergarten through 12th grades will have access to new science materials next school year. Students will have access to hard copy and digital formats of the materials. The teaching strategies will align with the state science standards-based curriculum and bring additional hands-on learning into each course.