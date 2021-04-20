Mitchell school board approves science wing renovation project

Forty-six years ago, a new wing was built on Mitchell High School. Now those classrooms in the science wing will be updated ahead of the 2021-22 academic school year after the Mitchell Public Schools board of education voted unanimously to renovate the wing.

Three science classrooms as well as a new flexible workspace will be renovated during the science wing renovation project. The project is part of the board’s goals for the year, so they took action to put the project out for bids during the April 12 regular board meeting.

“The subject of the science wing renovation is part of the board’s improvement and part of our goals as a board,” Douglas Keener, Mitchell Public Schools board secretary, said. “Yearly, we as a board tour our buildings and look for ways to update our facilities.”

Heath Peters, Mitchell Jr./Sr. High School principal, said it has been decades since the building was updated.

“There have not been any building renovations since this addition was built in 1975,” Peters said. “Materials and equipment have been updated, but the rooms themselves have not been renovated.”

