Mitchell to perform Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella’ this weekend

With opening night right around the corner, junior high mice and high school peasants are readying themselves for a magical ball on the Mitchell High School’s auditorium stage this weekend.
Mitchell High School will be presenting “Cinderella” Friday and Saturday with a Sunday matinee for its spring musical.
Director Nikki Bunnell said the week of the show has been a little crazy putting last minute touches on sets and tightening up lines, but she’s excited to put on her first show as a director.
“I feel like a crazy person running around trying to keep track of everything,” she said after a full dress rehearsal Tuesday night. “But you know, I’m enjoying just the time with the kids and getting them more confident on stage and the opportunity to perform. I love that.”
Co-director Cassie Wiegel, who’s helped with the past two musicals before “Cinderella,” said she’s enjoyed her time with the students as well. Mitchell does a musical every other year. She’s particularly proud of those who have stepped to take the place of last year’s seniors.
“Several of the kids are cast as the same character again. But they’re like, ‘I don’t remember this theme.’ And then it clicks, and it comes back to them. So, it’s fun to work with them,” she said in a previous Star-Herald interview. “And, it’s fun to see the new kids that have stepped up and filled the shoes of the seniors that we lost from last year.”
Both cast and crew are excited to put on a show for the public, especially after missing out on last year’s production. While the week of the show has been hectic, they have shared their confidence in each other’s abilities.
“We do have a lot of fun. I feel very positive — it’s not like anybody’s stepping on anybody’s toes, which I feel like can get in the way sometimes in high school, but we are definitely very positive,” student crew manager Frankie Hughson said. “We all work well together. We also butt heads every once in a while, but as a general rule, we all work extremely well together.”
Allison Cotant, who plays Cinderella, seconded that sentiment, saying that being in musical is like being a part of one big family.
It’s been really tiring, but like completely worth it,” she said. “The way we become a family, spending so much time together, you build these relationships that there’s no way you’ll lose them.”
Showtimes for “Cinderella” are Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 9, at 2 p.m. at the Mitchell High School auditorium. Tickets are on sale at www.showtix4u.com/events-details/51143.