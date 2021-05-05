Mitchell to perform Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella’ this weekend

With opening night right around the corner, junior high mice and high school peasants are readying themselves for a magical ball on the Mitchell High School’s auditorium stage this weekend.

Mitchell High School will be presenting “Cinderella” Friday and Saturday with a Sunday matinee for its spring musical.

Director Nikki Bunnell said the week of the show has been a little crazy putting last minute touches on sets and tightening up lines, but she’s excited to put on her first show as a director.

“I feel like a crazy person running around trying to keep track of everything,” she said after a full dress rehearsal Tuesday night. “But you know, I’m enjoying just the time with the kids and getting them more confident on stage and the opportunity to perform. I love that.”

Co-director Cassie Wiegel, who’s helped with the past two musicals before “Cinderella,” said she’s enjoyed her time with the students as well. Mitchell does a musical every other year. She’s particularly proud of those who have stepped to take the place of last year’s seniors.

