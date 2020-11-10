Mitchell Veterans Day ceremony canceled

The Veterans Day Program that was scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m. in the Mitchell High School Gym has been canceled, due to Gov. Ricketts’ latest update for public gatherings.

A meal for veterans and a guest will still be offered for curbside pick-up only from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. free of charge. Meals will be delivered to your vehicle on the west side of the Elementary School door number one.

At this time, Mitchell Public Schools regrets this change to our program and thanks all veterans and active servicemen and servicewomen for their service to our country.