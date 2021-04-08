Mitchell vocal music teacher brings experience to ‘Cinderella’

Inspired from her role as the Fairy Godmother when she was in high school, vocal music teacher Nikki Bunnell will make her director debut this May as Mitchell High School presents “Cinderella” for its spring musical.
After COVID-19 prevented the students from performing Cinderella in 2020, she retained the rights to perform Cinderella this spring.
“I picked it out last year as well and I stuck with it because I knew I had the cast for it,” Bunnell said. “This musical is a little bit of a comfort zone for me and I also knew I had the kids who would excel in the roles they were given.”
Auditions were held early in the spring semester and the cast of 20 students have been busy with rehearsals over the past month. Junior high students also play roles in the production from the mice, horses and village characters. Bunnell opened it up to younger actors after some students expressed an interest in getting involved in the musical.
“I had some kids who were really interested when we started to hold auditions and they came to me asking if they could audition,” she said. “I needed more cast members and it’s also an experience thing.”
Bunnell is in her third year of teaching vocal music and brings her stage experience performing throughout high school and choir in college to the program.
Growing up, Bunnell recalled watching the movie Cinderella with Brandi and Whitney Houston, which is when she first fell in love with the story. Years later, Bunnell would play the role of the Fairy Godmother in her high school musical. Now, she is taking on a new role as director.
“I thought this would be a very fitting one for my first musical,” Bunnell said. “Instead of getting direction, I have to give it. Instead of being the one who’s performing, I’m teaching others how to do that.”
Characterization and blocking have been the focus for the actors during rehearsals as they bring this adaptation to life.
“We have some very talented kids here with quite a few years of experience in performing,” she said. “Blocking is the stage movements like where to go and when to go there. Characterization is about the realization of who the person is you’re portraying.”
Bunnell said she is excited to showcase her students’ talents, but with some slight adjustments to the characterization. She is also taking her personal connection with the production to inspire her students.
The Class of 2020 graduated several girls who were originally cast for the musical, but that did not stop Bunnell from recasting the show. She changed some of the lines to fit the casting better and also cast a Fairy Godfather, instead of a Godmother.
“We have a senior boy who has stepped into the role of Fairy Godfather,” she said. “He has really taken on this role and made it his own way, in a very fun way.”
Senior Eric Wilson took on the challenge of making this well-known character his own after being recast from the king to the Fairy Godfather.
“I was curious about how it would work, but going back to the script, it almost looked like it was meant to happen,” Wilson said. “It was something different. I’ve done a lot of acting in the past and this was definitely one of the more interesting roles I’ve been cast for.”
Wilson’s interest in acting started after his grandmother saw a story in the newspaper for Les Miserables in 2014. Since then, he has been cast in the high school productions of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” and “The Adams Family” as well as Theatre West’s productions of “Shrek, The Musical” and “The Music Man.” Now, he is taking a well-known role and putting his creative interpretation on it.
“It allows me to really explore the many other personalities that you can give this character,” Wilson said. “When it comes to getting into character for me, I always wear a top hat, a more of a magician kind of look. I wear as much of the costume as we have right now because it allows me to leave Eric behind and become that character.”
Cassie Wiegel, co-director of Cinderella, took charge on the set design to work with the cast to construct walls, a lounge, a tree and castle walls. Some of the set pieces that were built last year have been updated, including a throne that has been bedazzled.
Throughout the rehearsals, Bunnell has enjoyed watching the actors connect with their roles and make this twist on a classic their own.
“I hope the students take away a pile full of memories and good experiences,” she said. “Just the opportunity to do these kinds of things, is always just a joy. I remember that being in high school. I have memories I hold on to from being in performances, so I hope they get to have a lot of good moments.”
Opening night for Cinderella is May 7, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The musical starts at 7 p.m. in the Mitchell High School auditorium. Additional performances will be held May 8 at 6:30 p.m. and May 9 at 2 p.m.
Bunnell said, “I think it’s a beautiful show and I hope (the audience) experiences some care-free joy for a minute.”