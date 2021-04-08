Mitchell vocal music teacher brings experience to ‘Cinderella’

“We have a senior boy who has stepped into the role of Fairy Godfather,” she said. “He has really taken on this role and made it his own way, in a very fun way.”

Senior Eric Wilson took on the challenge of making this well-known character his own after being recast from the king to the Fairy Godfather.

“I was curious about how it would work, but going back to the script, it almost looked like it was meant to happen,” Wilson said. “It was something different. I’ve done a lot of acting in the past and this was definitely one of the more interesting roles I’ve been cast for.”

Wilson’s interest in acting started after his grandmother saw a story in the newspaper for Les Miserables in 2014. Since then, he has been cast in the high school productions of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” and “The Adams Family” as well as Theatre West’s productions of “Shrek, The Musical” and “The Music Man.” Now, he is taking a well-known role and putting his creative interpretation on it.