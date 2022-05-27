Modernizing work underway at Longfellow Elementary, Roosevelt nears completion

Another phase of the Scottsbluff Public Schools Elementary Modernization Project has begun at Longfellow Elementary. District maintenance staff will be busy during the summer installing new flooring, applying paint and setting up furniture at the school.

The Elementary Modernization Project was approved by the SPS Board of Education at the January 2021 board meeting. The district allocated between $350,000 to $425,000 from its depreciation and building funds to update all five of the elementary buildings. The average age of a Scottsbluff elementary school is 77 years old.

A facility assessment conducted by Baker and Associates in 2014 rated the four schools in good condition and that the buildings are serviceable for many years.

Maintenance manager Travis Rickey said work began at Longfellow during the Christmas holiday.

“We went in and started removing all of the abandoned radiators and doing wall repairs,” he said.

This summer, Rickey said the goal is to install new flooring, window coverings, paint and furniture.

“We’re just going to basically spruce everything up,” Rickey said. “We’re also going to replace the old lockers with new ones.”

The school’s lighting will also be upgraded from fluorescent and incandescent fixtures to LEDs.

Rickey said they plan to have the modernization work completed before school resumes in August.

“We’re doing quite a bit of woodwork, just like we did at Roosevelt,” he said. “We are replacing the wall lockers and stuff like that, so I would say the hardest mini-project is probably the woodwork.”

They have to remove the 19 lockers built into the wall and then replace them with custom-made wooden cubbies.

After the cubbies are completed, Rickey said they can move forward with moving in the furniture.

“I just hope that, you know, when the students and teachers come back, they feel like there’s more of an energy to the building,” Rickey said.

Roosevelt Elementary School was the first school to undergo the modernization project. They struggled getting the new furniture to the building on-time due to COVID-19-related delays. That work educated the staff on how to manage the other projects.

“We’ve actually been in contact with the furniture company,” he said. “We went ahead and got our furniture ordered well in advance, so we should not have any issues with getting any materials this summer.”

Work at Roosevelt Elementary is mostly complete, Rickey said.

“The only thing that we have left to do there is, hopefully next summer, we can have the bathrooms ready,” he said.

This summer, the maintenance staff will install new carpet in the hallways and lay tile in the stairwells. From start to finish, the Roosevelt project will take about two years until completion, Rickey anticipates. But he hopes the other elementary schools will go quicker.

“Now that we have, you know, learned from what we did at Roosevelt, we’re hoping that we can complete one school each summer,” he said.

The tentative timeline outlined in the packet indicates work at Roosevelt in 2021, Longfellow in 2022, Lincoln Heights in 2023, Westmoor in 2024 and Lake Minatare in 2025.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.