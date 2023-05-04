Local high schools and colleges are preparing to celebrate the Class of 2023 at commencement ceremonies across the area.
May 6
Chadron State College — 10 a.m. in the Chicoine Center
Hemingford — 2 p.m. at Hemingford High School
May 12
Eastern Wyoming College — AAS & Certificates at 10 a.m. in the Fine Arts Building auditorium, AA, AS & ADN at 2 p.m. in the Fine Arts Building auditorium
May 13
Western Nebraska Community College — 10 a.m. at Cougar Palace, Nursing Pinning Ceremony at 1 p.m. in Judy Chaloupka Theater, Adult Education Ceremony at 4 p.m. in Judy Chaloupka Theater
Morrill — 10 a.m. at Morrill Elementary School gym
Gordon-Rushville — 10:30 a.m. at Gordon-Rushville High School
Kimball — 11 a.m. at Kimball Jr/Sr High
Bayard — 2 p.m. at Bayard High School auditorium
Bridgeport — 2 p.m. at Bridgeport High School
Crawford — 2 p.m. at Crawford High School
Hay Springs — 2 p.m. in the Lister Sage building
Mitchell — 2 p.m. at Mitchell High School
Potter-Dix — 2 p.m. at Potter Jr/Sr High School
Banner County — 3 p.m. at Banner County School
May 14
Alliance — 2 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium
May 20
Gering — 10 a.m. at Five Rocks Amphitheater
Sidney — Slideshow at 10:30 a.m., ceremony at 11 a.m. at Sidney High School
Minatare —2 p.m. at Minatare High School
May 21
Scottsbluff — 1 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium, will relocate to SHS gym at 6 p.m. in the event of inclement weather
Torrington — 1 p.m. at Torrington High School