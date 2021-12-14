Moore announces run for State Board of Education

One central Nebraska man aims to transition from pastor to politician. Pat Moore, who hails from Litchfield, is running for the State Board of Education’s District 7 seat.
“I see such a need for wisdom...on the board and a need for common sense in the curriculum and in the administration,” Moore said.
Moore has a history of working in the educational field. He chaired the board that created the Faith Christian School in Kearney, and was part of the Health Curriculum Committee for Kearney Public Schools throughout the 1990’s.
A press release Moore’s campaign put out said he “claims to have experience and commitment to face other members of the State Board that may not understand the conservative position of many in District 7.”
His campaign is based around letting parents have a bigger say in their children’s education. He said they are their children’s primary educators, so local control of the curriculum is crucial.
“I believe in tax money following the students, which would mean the possibility of charter schools or a voucher system,” Moore said. “...Some of that is beginning to happen as parents begin to discover what’s happening in this time of COVID.”
Moore’s only other run at public office was 1994, where he also ran for the State Board. For the last two decades, he has worked as a pastor, both in regular and interim positions, instead. He said current decisions by the board led him to decide to run again.
The board’s recent proposed sex education standards, as well as support for ideas such as critical race theory, are positions Moore is against. These ideas “lead away from our democratic republic,” he said.
Instead, he posited the board members should relinquish more of their power to shape the curriculum into the hands of local school board members and parents. He said that it would be “a difficult process to change,” however.
Moore said his time as a pastor has helped him learn how to face difficult situations and bring people together.
“(I want) to help them (the State Board and parents) to see each other as people who want the best for the children even though they see different ways of attaining that,” he said.
Still, he acknowledged the difficulty of finding common ground for people with distinct and strongly held convictions, calling such a prospect a difficult challenge.
District 7 is the largest of the eight State Board regions. Robin Stevens, a former teacher, coach and administrator is the current District 7 State Board member. He was elected in 2018.
As of the most recent redistricting of the state, it covers 44 counties in western Nebraska. Notable locations in the district include Lexington, Broken Bow, North Platte, and the entire Panhandle.
Moore said he would begin to travel across the district and meet with voters starting in the New Year. He said he’d hit the campaign trail “as often as possible.” Online contact and regular communication would be key facets of how his campaign will reach potential voters.
He said he had decided to run a few months ago, and had been preparing for the campaign since then. The statewide primary election day will take place on May 10, 2022.