Moore announces run for State Board of Education

One central Nebraska man aims to transition from pastor to politician. Pat Moore, who hails from Litchfield, is running for the State Board of Education’s District 7 seat.

“I see such a need for wisdom...on the board and a need for common sense in the curriculum and in the administration,” Moore said.

Moore has a history of working in the educational field. He chaired the board that created the Faith Christian School in Kearney, and was part of the Health Curriculum Committee for Kearney Public Schools throughout the 1990’s.

A press release Moore’s campaign put out said he “claims to have experience and commitment to face other members of the State Board that may not understand the conservative position of many in District 7.”

His campaign is based around letting parents have a bigger say in their children’s education. He said they are their children’s primary educators, so local control of the curriculum is crucial.

“I believe in tax money following the students, which would mean the possibility of charter schools or a voucher system,” Moore said. “...Some of that is beginning to happen as parents begin to discover what’s happening in this time of COVID.”