Moore discovers her passion as learning specialist

Elementary education graduates are a dime a dozen so finding a job would be hard — That’s a message Amber Moore heard a college professor tell a class. After hearing the comment, she went to talk with her counselor about alternatives.
Moore has been a learning specialist for Scottsbluff Public Schools for the past four years and considers her job to be the best one in the district.
She grew up in Bridgeport, which is where she met her husband. Moore gave birth to her daughter during her senior year of high school and after graduating from Bridgeport High School in 2004, the family moved to Kearney so Moore could continue her education at the University of Nebraska – Kearney.
She declared her major in elementary education, but two years into the program, she began to have doubts about her decision.
“About two years in, I questioned whether or not this was something I really wanted to do,” she said. “I had that moment where I was taking classes, had two daughters and thought, ‘Do I really want to be a teacher?’”
Following her professor’s conversation about elementary education graduates being “a dime a dozen,” Moore questioned why she was attending school if she would not be able to secure a job after graduation. That’s when she shifted her focus to special education.
“It was definitely God’s plan because I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be,” she said.
The transition to special education courses was easy for Moore since she had not dove into her program-specific courses yet. She graduated with a major in special education at the middle school level. Her endorsement was in seventh through 12th grade education, but her student teaching was at the middle school level.
Moore’s first teaching job was at Elm Creek, near Kearney, where she taught students ranging from grade seven through the age of 21.
“You truly fall in love with the profession and the age group,” Moore said. “At Elm Creek, when I was trying to learn who I wanted to be as a teacher, I learned I wasn’t a teacher. I was a mom and a mentor and a friend.”
As she discovered who she was as a teacher, she finally understood what her uncle meant when he said, “Never base your self-worth off of the success or failure of your students.”
“I never knew what that meant until I started working with some of those tough kids,” she said.
Four years later, Moore and her family moved back closer to home. She taught for a year in Wyoming before taking a job with Scottsbluff Public Schools as a learning specialist at Scottsbluff High School. She has remained in the same role with the district while also serving as a supporting teacher in the math department, as she has a math degree.
Her responsibilities change yearly as she offers students the resources they need to be successful. Moore has taken on a role of supporting students emotionally for the 2020-21 academic year.
“This year I have been supporting a lot of our behavior students,” she said. “I also support part-time over at ReConnect.”
ReConnect offers flexible learning solutions to assist students in their transition back into a regular school environment or to complete graduation requirements and receive a Scottsbluff Public Schools diploma.
Although Moore started to pursue an administrative license, she soon stopped taking courses because she wanted to remain in the classrooms working with students daily.
“I don’t want to stop doing what I’m doing,” Moore said.
However, she did enroll in courses for a counseling degree to better serve students emotionally. Moore said she will not complete the program, though.
“I would have to quit my job in order to complete the internship, so I got through all of the course loads, but I stopped,” she said. “The reason I started it was because there are a lot of mental health issues in this area and not a lot of support for our kids. We’re on the frontlines as educators and I just wanted to be better for them and have skills to support them when they’re at school.”
She hopes her students know she cares about them as a whole person and is someone who will advocate for them and be there for them when they need somebody.
Over the past four years, Moore has fostered relationships with her students, getting to know them as more than a student, but as a person. She considers her role as the best job in the school district because she gets the opportunity to connect with students of all abilities — students enrolled in alternate education, general education students and Saturday school students.
“I love what I do,” she said. I love the kids.”