Morning tunes

The Gering High School summer band has taken to the streets these past couple of weeks to rehearse for their marching escapade in the Oregon Trail Days parade.

They've been up and at 'em at the junior high school by 8:30 every morning practicing their march to the school song and Michael Jackson's "Thriller." The junior high band practices at 7:30 a.m. Junior high band teacher Natalie Prokop and new high school band teacher Emily Hauck said the kids are committed to putting on a good show for the community.