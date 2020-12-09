Morril board votes no, denies sale of Brownsfield Park to school district

The vote followed discussion from Hart about some of the wording in the agreement. He disagreed that the village and the school should equally pay closing costs, which is what the agreement stated.

He also discussed that the village was not getting enough out of the deal, citing concrete picnic tables and a portable toilet that would be included in the school’s purchase of the property, and said he thought the village needed to do more to make sure a baseball field would still be available elsewhere before going through with the agreement.

“You get a new member to the board who brings different opinions,” Schuler said. “It’s been a back and forth issue already.”

At its November meeting, the village discussed making improvements at FoMo Park to have a more competitive youth baseball/softball field to compensate the loss at Brownsfield Park but no action has been taken yet.

Village clerk and treasurer Janine Schmidt told the Star-Herald the Village Board will hold a meeting the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 15 to discuss the details of the documents and the purchase agreement will most likely be put back on the agenda for January’s meeting.

Morrill Public Schools was contacted but a response was not received by press time Wednesday.

