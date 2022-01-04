Morrill ag complex nears goal with WESTCO, CoBank grants

Superintendent of Morrill Public Schools Joseph Sherwood, welcomed a small crowd of teachers and students, including three Mitchell FFA students, Tuesday to acknowledge the agriculture and education support of two business donations for the district’s ag complex.

Donations from WESTCO and CoBank were presented to school officials. David Briggs, president and CEO of WESTCO, along with David Shields, agronomy division manager, and David Fuss, Morrill agronomy manager, awarded a $20,000 grant to the Morrill and Mitchell FFA program. Briggs explained the contribution was made as part of CoBank’s Sharing Success Grant Program that is designed to help its customers provide grants to organizations and causes in local communities.

“Agriculture is a major employer and a way of life in western Nebraska,” Briggs said. “We are excited that area students will have access to this state of the art facility. We appreciate this opportunity to partner with CoBank in supporting area youth.”

