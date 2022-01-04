 Skip to main content
Morrill ag complex nears goal with WESTCO, CoBank grants
Morrill ag complex nears goal with WESTCO, CoBank grants

Superintendent of Morrill Public Schools Joseph Sherwood, welcomed a small crowd of teachers and students, including three Mitchell FFA students, Tuesday to acknowledge the agriculture and education support of two business donations for the district’s ag complex.

Donations from WESTCO and CoBank were presented to school officials. David Briggs, president and CEO of WESTCO, along with David Shields, agronomy division manager, and David Fuss, Morrill agronomy manager, awarded a $20,000 grant to the Morrill and Mitchell FFA program. Briggs explained the contribution was made as part of CoBank’s Sharing Success Grant Program that is designed to help its customers provide grants to organizations and causes in local communities.

“Agriculture is a major employer and a way of life in western Nebraska,” Briggs said. “We are excited that area students will have access to this state of the art facility. We appreciate this opportunity to partner with CoBank in supporting area youth.”

The ag education complex will allow Morrill and Mitchell students more hands-on, applied learning opportunities. The 4,800 square foot building will be used for plant and animal sciences including a produce processing kitchen, greenhouse, tree farm, animal exam room and housing area, and classroom.

The grant funds will be used to support the construction of the Agriculture Education Complex slated for completion in early 2022. Sherwood stated that as of Tuesday, pledges total $686,350, nearly reaching the fundraising goal of $700,000.

Building construction is progressing on schedule, he said. Luikens Well and Pump service braved the wind to trench pipe from the well to the building, install the well pump and connect the electrical Tuesday, Jan. 4. B & C Steel has assembly equipment on-site ready to begin erecting the steel building that will be arriving later this week.

“Thank you to David from WESTCO and CoBank for the generous support,” Sherwood said. “It’s wonderful to have such strong partners in our community to support the ag education program of our schools.”

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture.  She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

