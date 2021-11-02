Morrill County grand jury examines shooting death of Bayard man

A Morrill County District Court grand jury convened to consider evidence in the June 28 shooting death in Bayard.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office acted as special prosecutor in the convening of a grand jury in the death of Larry Hunt, 58. In Nebraska, whenever a person who is in custody of law enforcement or being detained dies or is killed, a grand jury is impaneled to evaluate the circumstances of the death and to determine whether any criminal wrongdoing occurred. Suzanne Gage, director of communications for the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, confirmed the grand jury had convened and returned a “No True Bill.” A “No True Bill” is a finding by the grand jury that it did not find probable cause that a crime had been committed. The grand jury did return a report with findings.

The Star-Herald has submitted a written request to examine the report, and will report those findings in a later follow up this week, as well as other materials made available for public review after the Nebraska Legislature changed it grand jury statutes during the 2016 legislative session to allow more transparency involving in-custody deaths. Grand jury proceedings still remain closed to the public and it is even difficult to confirming when grand jury proceedings are being held, with that information not available for release.