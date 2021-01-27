Morrill FFA members read to students

Morrill kindergartners sat silently, eyes wide, as they listened to junior and FFA officer Paityn Homan read a book about where ice cream comes from.
“I like ice cream!” “I want ice cream.” “Yay, ice cream!” “I wish I had an ice cream house.” Different kindergartners chimed in when Homan asked if they wished they had some ice cream.
“Maybe, if you wish, the dairy godmother will help you out,” Homan said in reply. The book, called “Chuck’s Ice Cream Wish (Tales of the Dairy Godmother),” was about a dairy godmother showing young Chuck the importance of taking care of cows in order to have good milk for good ice cream.
This activity was a part of an FFA program called Connecting Chapters, which is meant to give high school FFA members the chance to connect with elementary students and help increase agricultural literacy in their communities. FFA students in chapters around the area have been looking for ways to interact more with the youth in the community to help them get excited about agriculture.
Officers in the Morrill Chapter decided to read this book to three different classes at the elementary school. They read to first grade on Monday, second grade on Tuesday and kindergarten on Wednesday.
“All the kids really enjoyed it and learned a lot from it, it sounded like,” Homan said. “It was good to see how excited they were.”
The activity was also a way to start introducing ag to the elementary students as the FFA members prepare for FFA week (Feb. 20-27), in which they have a petting zoo for the younger grades and teach ag lessons to the upper grades.
“We’re just trying to connect with them,” senior FFA officer Libbie Schaefer, who accompanied Homan for the reading, said. “All the chapters around here are trying to get the youth to know more about agriculture.”
After Homan and Schaefer finished the story, they asked for questions and discussed ice cream, milk and cows with the kindergartners.
One student asked how chocolate ice cream was made. Before either Homan or Schaefer could answer, kindergartner Kyle Westall replied with, “Probably chocolate cows.” The classroom erupted in laughter before Miss Martin finally corrected him and explained to the class where the chocolate comes from in chocolate ice cream.
Homan and Schaefer both said they enjoyed being in the classroom and teaching future FFA-ers about ag.
“I thought it was fun,” Schaefer said. “I think it’s cool to teach them about agriculture and just know where their food comes from.”
Homan added that she and the rest of the chapter is grateful for the community they live in for their support in all things FFA and agriculture.