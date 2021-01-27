Morrill FFA members read to students

The activity was also a way to start introducing ag to the elementary students as the FFA members prepare for FFA week (Feb. 20-27), in which they have a petting zoo for the younger grades and teach ag lessons to the upper grades.

“We’re just trying to connect with them,” senior FFA officer Libbie Schaefer, who accompanied Homan for the reading, said. “All the chapters around here are trying to get the youth to know more about agriculture.”

After Homan and Schaefer finished the story, they asked for questions and discussed ice cream, milk and cows with the kindergartners.

One student asked how chocolate ice cream was made. Before either Homan or Schaefer could answer, kindergartner Kyle Westall replied with, “Probably chocolate cows.” The classroom erupted in laughter before Miss Martin finally corrected him and explained to the class where the chocolate comes from in chocolate ice cream.

Homan and Schaefer both said they enjoyed being in the classroom and teaching future FFA-ers about ag.

“I thought it was fun,” Schaefer said. “I think it’s cool to teach them about agriculture and just know where their food comes from.”