Morrill moves one step closer to new ag education complex

MORRILL — Morrill Public Schools superintendent Joseph Sherwood welcomed a small crowd Monday afternoon as board members and others turned over shovels of the first ground for the Agriculture Education Complex at the former Brownfield Park.

Shane Bucholz, Morrill High School ag teacher, said he was excited for the future of agricultural education and the opportunity to have hands-on, applied opportunities for his students now and in the future.

“We can know the knowledge and demonstrate the knowledge versus learning content from only a book or PowerPoint,” Bucholz said.

The recently hired ag teacher said students getting out and applying lessons in-person “is giving the students the skills to prepare them for when they leave my classroom.”

He said he also hopes to grow the FFA program with the increased aspect of hands-on learning. Bucholz said he envisions there will be benefits to the community and other schools with the completion of the complex.

A portion of land is set aside to establish a community garden that is planned to start in spring 2022. The garden will have dedicated rows and plots for members of the community and community clubs. There will also be plots set aside for preschool and elementary students.