Morrill school board to interview superintendent candidate

After narrowing down applicants during a special meeting on Jan. 5, the Morrill Public Schools Board of Education will interview Barry Schaeffer as a candidate for the superintendent position for the 2022-23 school year on Jan. 13.
The position opened after the board hired the Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) to help with the superintendent search at a Nov. 1 special meeting. The position opened for the 2022-23 school year after the board decided not to renew current Superintendent Joe Sherwood’s contract during the Oct. 18 meeting, setting his last day with the district as June 30, 2022.
NASB Director of Education Leadership Search Service Shari Becker, who has been the Morrill school board’s contact throughout the search, said over the course of the roughly two-month period the application was open, “the Morrill district had interest from a handful of individuals.”
“By the deadline,” she said, “the position had received three applications. The board has invited one of those applicants to interview for the superintendent position at this time.”
The applicant to be interviewed is Barry Schaeffer, originally from the Kimball/Potter-Dix/Sidney area and current superintendent and kindergarten through sixth grade principal at Arthur County Schools. Schaeffer began his journey in education when he graduated from Chadron State College with his bachelor’s degree in education in 1987.
He took on his first role as business and computer teacher for grades seven through 12 at Culbertson High School. During that time, Schaeffer received his master’s degree in education from Chadron State in 1993. He stayed at Culbertson until 2004.
From there, he took on the role of the high school business and computer teacher for McCook from 2004-2012. During that time, he also acted as the summer school supervisor for the 2009, 2010 and 2011 summers.
Schaeffer left McCook in 2012 to join the staff of his current place of employment at Arthur County Schools. He came on as the 7-12 principal, technology coordinator and business teacher. Just a year later, he became superintendent and K-12 principal. Then in 2015, he moved from K-12 principal to K-6 principal, but remained superintendent, which is what he serves as today.
Schaeffer will spend Thursday, Jan. 13, meeting with Morrill Public Schools administration, staff, teachers, community members and the school board. Schaeffer said as someone from a small-town, he would make a good fit at Morrill Public Schools.
“I’m a small-school guy,” he said. “It’s an area I’ve grown up in and I’m familiar with. It’s an atmosphere I’m comfortable working in. … I’m looking forward to visiting with the board, staff and community about the position and seeing if it’s a good fit for the both of us.”