Morrill school board to interview superintendent candidate

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He took on his first role as business and computer teacher for grades seven through 12 at Culbertson High School. During that time, Schaeffer received his master’s degree in education from Chadron State in 1993. He stayed at Culbertson until 2004.

From there, he took on the role of the high school business and computer teacher for McCook from 2004-2012. During that time, he also acted as the summer school supervisor for the 2009, 2010 and 2011 summers.

Schaeffer left McCook in 2012 to join the staff of his current place of employment at Arthur County Schools. He came on as the 7-12 principal, technology coordinator and business teacher. Just a year later, he became superintendent and K-12 principal. Then in 2015, he moved from K-12 principal to K-6 principal, but remained superintendent, which is what he serves as today.

Schaeffer will spend Thursday, Jan. 13, meeting with Morrill Public Schools administration, staff, teachers, community members and the school board. Schaeffer said as someone from a small-town, he would make a good fit at Morrill Public Schools.