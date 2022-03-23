Morrill school involved in Nebraska Department of Education, Smithsonian pilot program on culture, history

Instructional resources in multicultural education content will be available to Nebraska teachers next fall as the Nebraska Department of Education and the Smithsonian team up to bring five modules to classrooms.

Through this partnership, Nebraska educators will have access to the breadth of content and education expertise across 21 museums at the Smithsonian they can utilize to strengthen studies “relative to the culture, history and contributions of African Americans, Latinx Americans, Native Americans and Asian Americans, with a special emphasis on human relations and sensitivity toward all races,” according to a press release.

Ebony McKiver, a social studies education specialist with the Nebraska Department of Education said the partnership seeks to bolster the focus on social studies in elementary.

“This is the first time the Smithsonian will collaborate with a state agency to create learning modules with the goals of providing Nebraska elementary educators with high-quality, standards aligned instructional materials, introduce the inquiry instructional method to elementary educators and increase the amount of time focused on social studies content in elementary.”

This co-creation opportunity invited teachers who teach kindergarten through third grades to join a cohort of other educators and Smithsonian museum educators to build lessons with a focus on social studies standards that identify and understand multiple perspectives and connections to present day within the context of history. McKiver said 13 teachers are involved in the project with 11 teachers representing public schools and most of them coming from western Nebraska.

One of those teachers is Erica Croft, a first grade teacher at Morrill Elementary School. Croft said she heard about the opportunity from Educational Service Unit 13.

“I am passionate about finding and using high quality instructional materials and our school does not have a comprehensive social studies curriculum,” Croft said. “Unfortunately, social studies can often be marginalized and neglected in order to make room for additional ‘core’ content ... and many teachers have to piece together different resources to ensure they are meeting the standards.”

Croft said she was intrigued by the opportunity to build a curriculum through an inquiry design model with NDE and the Smithsonian, so she applied and was selected.

The process has been divided into three phases, with the goal to pilot the modules this fall before they are published.

“Once the learning modules have been completed, the participants will pilot one of the modules in their classroom(s) during the fall of the 2022-2023 school year,” McKiver said.

Phase one is set for this spring where cohorts will complete a professional development opportunity in inquiry and object-based learning, and civics education. That knowledge will then be applied during the co-creation of the five modules focused on multicultural education in the summer. Phase three will take place this fall where the modules will go through a pilot before they are published on the Smithsonian Learning Lab and the Nebraska Open Educational Resources (OER) Hub.

The cohorts will create five modules, highlighting four priorities: multicultural education, inquiry-based approaches such as the C3 IDM model, civic education and socio-emotional learning.

“This project is focused on creating high-quality instructional resources that helps elementary educators meet the demands of the social studies instructional shifts and requirements of state laws,” McKiver said. “A part of the learning modules will include a focus on multicultural education because it is state law.”

Nebraska Revised Statute 79-719 states, “multicultural education includes, but is not limited to, studies relative to the culture, history, and contributions of African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Native Americans, and Asian Americans. Special emphasis shall be placed on human relations and sensitivity toward all races.”

“Being able to pilot the program in the fall will be exciting because I will be able to see how effective the modules of learning are for first grade learners,” Croft said. “Additionally, it will be a resource that I know will be designed specifically to the standards and one that pulls from high quality materials shared from the Smithsonian Museum.”

Another benefit of the collaboration is the accessibility to the materials for all educators, who will not have to worry about creating social studies lessons to meet state standards.

“I think that when teachers have high quality resources available, they are much more likely to teach that subject and content with fidelity, especially when it isn’t considered a ‘core’ subject area,” Croft said. “I also love that this program focuses on multicultural education, civic participation and social-emotional learning.”

Educators who participated in the cohort will receive an honorarium for their time.

