Morrill superintendent will not receive new contract

The Morrill Public School Board announced on Monday they would not renew Superintendent Joe Sherwood’s contract beyond the end of the school year. The decision came after a four-hour public meeting, half of which the board spent in executive session discussing the superintendent’s improvement targets and his future with the district.

Eighty members of the public crammed into the district office at Morrill Elementary School. There were so many spectators some had to cluster around the door since there weren’t enough seats. The school board then decided to change the meeting location to the high school gymnasium a block away.

After the various reports at the beginning of the meeting, visitors were allowed to present public comments. A dozen audience members chose to do so. Most of them expressed concern about Sherwood’s leadership ability and the state of the district. Staff and students alike were leaving for other schools, they said, and Sherwood was not providing them the support they needed.

“I’m here because I support Morrill schools,” Julie Schuler, a former teacher who spoke at the meeting, said. “I’m invested in our school district...I want to make sure we’re going in the right direction.”