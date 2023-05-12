What began as a mysterious Sunday email quickly became a high energy week of challenges, prizes and good natured competition at Morrill High School.

“The email had some very vague details about doing a “Survivor” challenge for Teacher Appreciation Week,” English teacher and football coach Tom Milstead said.

Principal Jessica Stec greeted the teachers on Monday morning with gusto, putting on her best game show host voice and traveling from room to room with a wheel of challenges for each of them to spin. She wasn’t entirely sure how the staff would react to the impending chaos, but she said she was pleasantly surprised when the teachers went all in.

“I was nervous,” she said. “I’m glad that they were open to it, as crazy as it was. Them wanting to do it is what made the difference.”

Many of the challenges were entertaining for the entire building. Teachers set up marshmallow ambushes in the hallways, did their best imitation of a hippopotamus and showed off their dance moves between classes.

“I had to sing a song in the hallway,” Milstead said. “It was a lot of fun doing the challenges to accumulate points, and every day there were drawings for big and small prizes. It was a blast.”

Not all of the festivities were spectacular. Some were filled to the brim with sincerity, like those which asked the staff to send each other notes of appreciation and respect.

“A lot of the challenges involved sending messages to each other,” Stec said. “Encouragement, inspiration. ... It really got them celebrating each other, which the staff is incredible at. They have great relationships and they work together, so it was really fun.”

The competition came to a thrilling conclusion on Friday afternoon when Milstead was named the week’s big winner. Stec presented him with a cooler filled with snacks, drinks and a variety of other goodies.

Following his victory, Milstead shared some of his thoughts on the importance of education and how much it means to teachers when all of their hard work is recognized.

“When you talk about a free, democratic society where people have opportunities to do what they want to do, they have to have some sort of baseline of knowledge. That’s why education is important, and that’s why teachers are important,” he said.

In addition to providing that necessary education, Milstead said that teachers serve as confidants for their students and create an environment where they can gain life experience, make friends and develop interpersonal skills.

“I believe it’s the most important job in the world,” he said. “I don’t think there’s anyone working at any of these local schools that would tell you they’re here for the money. We’re all here to make the world a little better of a place, and we do that by working with the kids and trying to provide them with a brighter future.”

Stec, who taught for years before becoming a principal, said that teachers deserve much more recognition than they receive, which is why she wanted to go all out with a week-long celebration.

“I was a teacher for 17 years, I get it. The amount of work that teachers do goes unnoticed so much, and they deserve to be celebrated all the time, but I really tried to make this week special,” she said. “I was a teacher for the kids, but I’m in this role as an administrator for my teachers. It’s an incredible group of teachers, and I am here to support them. That’s what my job is.”

Although Stec worked hard to organize the Teacher Appreciation Week festivities in Morrill, she was not alone in her efforts. The community came out in force to provide prizes and treats for the school staff throughout the week. The Village of Morrill, Kwik Stop, Watson Welding, Western Nebraska Community College and more organizations made contributions, which Stec said sent a strong message to her staff.

“I think it really makes a difference. It just lets us know that we have their support. I couldn’t give them this celebration without the community’s help,” she said. “I wouldn’t have been able to pull it off without our area businesses.”

The week may have been dedicated to Morrill’s teachers, but Stec said she believes that the event also sent a strong message to the school’s students and helped solidify the culture and values of Morrill schools.

“The culture we provide for the school is the culture for our students,” she said. “If we have a strong staff that comes together, has fun together, and works together, I think that shows the students a positive environment. We create that for them.”