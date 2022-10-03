Mothers of Preschoolers find support, friendship through local community

Michelle LaTowsky was a new mother when she moved to Scottsbluff in 2014. To make matters more stressful, she said, she was about to be entirely alone in a strange, new place. Her mother had come to help LaTowsky and the baby get settled, but that support was about to disappear.

“I took her to the Scottsbluff airport,” LaTowsky recalled. “I was holding my 6-month-old baby, just bawling because my husband was still out of town finishing school. I moved here to close on the house and get us moved in, and now, my mom’s gone.”

She was not the only person having an emotional parting that day. LaTowsky struck up a conversation with another woman who had just put her son on a plane to attend college. After LaTowsky explained her situation, the stranger told her about MOPS — or Mothers of Preschoolers — for the first time.

MOPS is an international organization dedicated to gathering moms together in supportive, local groups. Scottsbluff MOPS is one of countless affiliated groups in over 60 countries.

Sarah Reagan is the coordinator for Scottsbluff MOPS, and she said that their mission is to provide a welcoming community where new moms can support each other.

“We’re a group of moms who come together to encourage one another, to find connection, to find friendships, but also to build our knowledge,” said Reagan. “How do we take care of our families? How do we take care of our children at this very hard stage? How do we teach our children to grow up to be respectable human beings?”

According to LaTowsky, that support could not have come at a more critical time.

“It was an instant community,” she said.

Through MOPS, Latowsky had access to a group of people who were experiencing the same ups and downs of motherhood, people who understood exactly what she was going through.

Even though her oldest child is almost 9 years old now, LaTowsky has stayed involved with MOPS. She now serves on the leadership board and does marketing for the organization.

Like many other organizations, Scottsbluff MOPS was impacted heavily by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We went from 70 moms to 12,” Reagan said. “Last year, we got up to 30, but not consistently.”

At that time Reagan had to do something previously unheard of — turn away volunteers. But now Scottsbluff MOPS is back on the rise. Reagan said their first meeting of the year had 20-30 moms in attendance, and she’s hopeful that number will continue to grow.

Reagan and LaTowsky listed numerous ways in which MOPS can be an asset to area mothers. One of the most important is the sense of community and camaraderie that keeps moms from feeling alone at such a challenging time.

Reagan has seen how feelings of loneliness and isolation can impact the mental health of new mothers. She recalled the experience of a women she knew who, like many others, began to feel overwhelmed.

“She was a stay-at-home mom. She had one child, and she felt like she was drowning,” Reagan said, saying she thinks it helps prevent that solitude. "You go and you find your person and you’re not alone in this anymore.”

Reagan says she has benefited greatly from being involved in MOPS, and she said that the connections she has made through the organization will last a lifetime.

“I have found my forever friendship moms," she said. "I know that if I stay in this area long enough, they will be the people I turn to for help."

And that help comes in many forms. MOPS is a tight-knit community, which enables them to identify and satisfy needs among their members. They’ve done diaper drives, shared clothing, organized meal trains for mothers of newborns, and provided financial assistance in times of trouble or tragedy.

Sometimes, it is even more simple than that though.

“We have a mom that’s moving right now,” said Reagan. “So I took her 3-year-old and watched her, and another friend went to the house and held the baby so she could pack boxes and get her stuff together.”

Membership in MOPS is open to any mother starting at pregnancy and ending when her youngest child reaches kindergarten, around the age of five or six.

According to Reagan, the easiest way to get involved is to simply drop into a meeting.

“A mom can just come for the first couple meetings and there’s really no commitment whatsoever,” said Reagan. “But if they really want to be a part of MOPS, we ask that they just pay the MOPS International fee. Through that fee you get mailed a quarterly, a magazine. You get a website where they give you resources, and just encouragement.”

Scottsbluff MOPS meetings are designed to be both informative and fun. Childcare, brunch and coffee are provided, and most meetings feature a speaker and an interactive activity.

“We’ve had a chef come in and teach us how to cut a tomato at one of our meetings. We’ve had child seat safety. We’ve done spa day,” Reagan said.

MOPS has even brought in a lawyer to teach moms how to get their affairs in order, ensuring the well-being of their children in the event of an unexpected tragedy.

The next meeting for Scottsbluff MOPS will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Monument Bible Church at 9 a.m. and features a Murder Mystery Brunch set in a shopping mall in the 1980s.

There are plenty of opportunities for those who are not eligible for membership to help out as well. Scottsbluff MOPS is open to donations of food items, coffee, and especially volunteer time spent cooking for meetings.

Reagan is also in search of experienced mothers and grandmothers willing to offer their assistance through childcare, advice, and support. These individuals are known as “mentor moms,” and are highly valued by MOPS members.

MOPS bases some of its resources and presentations on faith, but Reagan said that they want all local moms to feel welcome regardless of their religious beliefs.

“We really try to ground our group in the Christian faith, but we welcome anyone to come," she said. "We want all moms of all different backgrounds to come to our group.”