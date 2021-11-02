Music program grows at WNCC

“We’re working on a piece called ‘Lollipop,’” Canales said. “We’re just trying to kick-start the actual program right now, but it’s going to be dope when we perform.”

Performing, especially without masks, is what many students, as well as Newell, are looking forward to.

“I’m just excited for the performance. Since quarantine, the beginning of the school year has been ‘OK, we have to do this but with masks,’ but this time, there’s really no restrictions,” Canales said. “We just get to perform and have fun.”

Newell said, “There’s a lot of things that we all missed in the last year and a half. … I think all of us are just so satisfied to be able to do this thing at this level now.”

For freshman Valeria Saturno of Brazil, who is a physician’s assistance major, it’s just satisfying being a part of the department, even if not as a music major.

“It’s actually like stress relief for me,” she said. “Being under so much pressure with all the school stuff, homework, assignments that doesn’t have any end — it’s so different from where I come from — and so being here and being able to sing is just magical.”