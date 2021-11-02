Music program grows at WNCC

Resounding vocals washed over the entire Judy Chaloupka Theater during a short Collegiate Chorale rehearsal Monday afternoon. The nearly 40 voices blended in tight harmonies, practicing for the upcoming vocal showcase on Friday, Nov. 5.
Choral director Patrick Newell said the choir has taken on more difficult music than it has in recent history, after nearly doubling in size.
“It’s been great to see our choir come back this fall double the size that it was last year,” he said. “…Because of their numbers and the quality of students that we have now, I’m able to do a harder kind of repertoire than I’ve been able to do the last few years here. So I’m really looking forward to presenting a concert at level that we can now do this. Some of these songs I don’t think that most freshman and sophomore level community college choirs would take on, and these guys are doing a great job with them.”
Collegiate Chorale isn’t the only ensemble to have seen growth. The Varsity Vocalise, a selective ensemble typically about 24 voices strong, has 28 this year. Plus, a few students decided to revive a couple a cappella groups after they’ve been quiet for nearly a decade.
“I believe this is, I think, seven years after not having an acapella group at WNCC, so it’s nice to have something started up,” Albino Canales, president of the men’s a cappella group, said.
Canales, a freshman music education major, said he wanted to get one started up again after being inspired by a certain movie at a younger age.
“I saw ‘Pitch Perfect,’ and I thought that was cool, when I was like 12, and I was like, ‘I can’t wait to do an acapella group in college.’ And then I come to WNCC, and there wasn’t like one started, and I talked to Pat (Newell) he’s like, ‘Yeah, you can start one.’ So I did it,” he said. “…It’s kind of weird saying that, like, my inspiration was a chick flick, but it turned out to be pretty cool.”
Funnily enough, it was “Pitch Perfect” that inspired the women to begin an a cappella group of their own as well.
“It was the same thing for us women’s a capella group,” pre-med student Paula Gem Tactacan said. “Binny (Canales) was the one that pitched the idea, and he’s like, ‘Oh, why don’t you make a women’s one?’ So some of us were kind of like thinking, ‘Oh, who’s interested?’ And we kind of struggled with the members at first, but then … I think some (students) watched … ‘Pitch Perfect 2,’ so they kind of got inspired.”
While the women won’t yet be performing for the vocal showcase on Friday, they plan to have something prepared for the upcoming Very Valley Christmas program in December. The men’s a cappella group will be performing on Friday.
“We’re working on a piece called ‘Lollipop,’” Canales said. “We’re just trying to kick-start the actual program right now, but it’s going to be dope when we perform.”
Performing, especially without masks, is what many students, as well as Newell, are looking forward to.
“I’m just excited for the performance. Since quarantine, the beginning of the school year has been ‘OK, we have to do this but with masks,’ but this time, there’s really no restrictions,” Canales said. “We just get to perform and have fun.”
Newell said, “There’s a lot of things that we all missed in the last year and a half. … I think all of us are just so satisfied to be able to do this thing at this level now.”
For freshman Valeria Saturno of Brazil, who is a physician’s assistance major, it’s just satisfying being a part of the department, even if not as a music major.
“It’s actually like stress relief for me,” she said. “Being under so much pressure with all the school stuff, homework, assignments that doesn’t have any end — it’s so different from where I come from — and so being here and being able to sing is just magical.”
The magic will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5 in the Judy Chaloupka Theater with a pre-show of soloists and small group performances. The main concert featuring the Collegiate Chorale, Varsity Vocalise and men’s a cappella group will begin at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and there is no cost to see the show.