Myles informally announces retirement

Scottsbluff Public Schools has seen a number of changes this academic year, and leadership is among those changes.

During the acknowledgement of board members Robert Kinsey and Terry Gilliland’s end to their service on the board of education at the board of education meeting Monday night, Superintendent Rick Myles informally announced his retirement as well.

“I am going to be retiring at the end of this school year,” Myles said. “It’s been a very difficult decision for my wife and for me. I love this work. I love the school district. I am very much going to miss everything.”

During Gilliland’s comments to the board toward the end of the meeting, he mentioned his pride in the school and its administration, which is led by Myles, who he was sad to see resign. Gilliland said that in his 46 years in education, Myles was one of the better administrators he had seen.

“I didn’t know until I was walking through the front door here—I don’t get on my computer very much—I didn’t know that Mr. Myles was resigning,” he said. “I really hate to see that.”