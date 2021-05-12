Myles reflects on 19 years as superintendent ahead of retirement

“What I loved most about it and the biggest transition was relationships were now driven by face-to-face conversations, instead of voice mail and email all the time,” he said. “I really got to talk with people and hear people directly. There’s so much you can get out of those conversations that you don’t get out of the back and forth nature of voice mail and email.”

It was common for Myles to have to listen to over 100 voice mails and read several hundred emails a day while with Jeffco. That limited his ability to collaborate and create solutions with his team.

Soon after coming to Scottsbluff for the 2010-2011 academic year, Myles began collaborating with the community, staff and students, which gave him a sense of the priorities for the community. As he saw the potential impact the district could have on students and the community, he said he became even more excited to start this new journey.

“I felt like this was the perfect community to do amazing things for kids,” he said. “I saw opportunity and that’s what drove me. I think we can do great things in this community for kids and my job would be to make sure we do.”