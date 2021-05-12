Myles reflects on 19 years as superintendent ahead of retirement

With no expectations to stick with it, Rick Myles began to teach after his first career path left him looking for more. Little did he know his life’s work would be influencing the lives of students and colleagues after he caught the education bug.
Myles has served as a school superintendent for 19 years, with the last 11 years as the Scottsbluff Public Schools superintendent. As he continues to fulfill his promise of supporting the district’s staff and students through this school year, his time is valuable as he aims to wrap up his goals as he retires and prepares for life’s next adventure.
As a University of Colorado graduate, Myles set out with high goals of becoming a journalist and one day working for Sports Illustrated magazine.
“That transition from going to college to real life, I thought it would be an easy transition and there would be so many jobs,” he said.
When reality set in, Myles was stuck at a crossroads of pursuing a career in journalism or forging a new career path, which he said felt like a compromise at first.
“That’s the way life works,” he said. “Sometimes the things you think are the worst thing that could possibly happen to you end up being the best. This was one of those things.”
He decided to enroll in a few additional courses to become a teacher and use his English and journalism degrees in the classroom for a while.
“I thought I’d teach for a while and see what it was like,” he said. “Then I got into it and realized that I really like this and this is really important work.”
From that moment on, Myles’ passion for making a difference in students’ and his colleagues’ lives has guided him through his career.
His first job as a school principal was at Eagle Valley Middle School in Eagle, Colorado, before taking a two-year side trip to Wisconsin. Upon his arrival in Wisconsin, Myles realized he missed the Midwest region and took a position with Jefferson County Public Schools in Colorado. Myles raised his family while he served as the principal of Deer Creek Middle School for 10 years.
“That was great when my kids were at that age because I could run and get them and then when I was working late at school, they could hang out,” he said.
Myles then opened up Falcon Bluffs Middle School for the Jeffco district before transitioning into an area superintendent role for them. He served as the area superintendent for eight years.
“It was so big, the district was divided up into four sections,” Myles said. “My section of it was 42 schools because it was a district of 85,000.”
Although he valued his time at Jeffco schools, Myles took a position with Scottsbluff Public Schools with the feeling he would be able to make a difference.
“What I loved most about it and the biggest transition was relationships were now driven by face-to-face conversations, instead of voice mail and email all the time,” he said. “I really got to talk with people and hear people directly. There’s so much you can get out of those conversations that you don’t get out of the back and forth nature of voice mail and email.”
It was common for Myles to have to listen to over 100 voice mails and read several hundred emails a day while with Jeffco. That limited his ability to collaborate and create solutions with his team.
Soon after coming to Scottsbluff for the 2010-2011 academic year, Myles began collaborating with the community, staff and students, which gave him a sense of the priorities for the community. As he saw the potential impact the district could have on students and the community, he said he became even more excited to start this new journey.
“I felt like this was the perfect community to do amazing things for kids,” he said. “I saw opportunity and that’s what drove me. I think we can do great things in this community for kids and my job would be to make sure we do.”
For the past 11 years, Myles strove to make the district better for students, faculty and the community by welcoming anyone’s input to improve the educational opportunities for students to best serve the community. As the largest school district west of North Platte, Scottsbluff Public Schools plays a key role in the vitality of the community.
“It really is the school district and the community in some ways serving as a hub of western Nebraska,” he said. “In a lot of ways, the district has the responsibility and opportunity of being very influential.”
The district’s implementation of emergency response strategies was one example of the district’s biggest influence on the community
“I think we’ve done a lot here when we broadened standard response protocols about how we respond to an emergency,” he said. “Now every school district in the state is required to and that’s the potential that this community and this school district have in influencing youth through this whole region.”
Keeping students safe at school is one way Myles hopes the district has supported students in preparing them for their futures.
Although Myles’ passion for education has never wavered, he decided to step away and start a new chapter in his life.
“I still have the interest and, thankfully, the health and the energy to do this work, so whether I’ll continue professionally or try not working 60 to 70 hours a week, maybe that might be fun to explore,” he said.
He plans to be thoughtful about his time as he steps away from Scottsbluff Public Schools, spending more time with family and enjoying life.
Over the next month and a half, Myles said there is still work to be accomplished as he wraps up tasks ahead of his departure. His final day as superintendent is June 30.
Myles said he hopes he helped people envision the possibilities and grow more throughout his tenure. He also hopes he has helped the district better prepare every child, every day for their futures and has supported the needs of the community.
“My work needs to be embedded in that focus on kids. We need to make a difference,” he said.
Finding education turned out to be Myles’ spark that led him down a career of challenges and triumphs while he worked alongside talented teachers and professionals.
“It was the best decision I ever made,” he said.