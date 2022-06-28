Nebraska Cultural Endowment introduces new leader, programs to the Panhandle

Funding from the Nebraska Cultural Endowment has benefitted Panhandle organizations that bring art and humanities events to the community.

Maggie Smith, the endowment's newest director, traveled to the Panhandle earlier this month to talk about the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, as well as introduce herself to leaders in the art and humanities community.

Smith began in her position as executive director of the Nebraska Cultural Endowment in mid-March. Prior to taking the helm at the endowment, Smith served as director of operations at KANEKO, co-leading fundraising and development strategy while overseeing marketing, communications, programming and operations. She spent about 20 years living in New York City and Ireland, with her experiences involving the formation of a non-profit in Dublin, Ireland, that focused on creativity and writing. She has also worked in the tech field, having done innovative product and program management at Yahoo and also having worked for Microsoft.

Asked if she had always had an interest in the arts, Smith said she has, remembering that her first dream was to become an opera singer.

“From the age of about 13, I trained as an opera singer until I went to college,” she said. “And then I decided, I didn’t really think that was the career path for me, but I’ve always been involved in drama and music. I had been writing since I was a little kid.”

After moving to New York City, she said, she experimented, having taken acting classes, getting involved in the art community, and writing poetry. She received her master’s degree in fine arts and poetry and even when working in the tech field, she found herself teaching creative writing and English communications.

Growing up in Missouri Valley, Iowa, she said, she experienced growing up in a rural community that had a lot going on in the arts and humanities areas.

“I had a lot of people who were very supportive and a lot of small community folks that really, you know, were passionate about the arts and made sure that our community had what it needed.”

While in the Panhandle representing the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Smith said she was able to see firsthand that same spirit in communities like Alliance, Scottsbluff-Gering and Chadron. During her trip, she was the honored guest during a reception at the West Nebraska Arts Center on June 9. However, she also visited other locations in western Nebraska, traveling to the Carnegie Arts Center in Alliance. Rita Stinner, of Gering, serves as president of the Nebraska Cultural Endowment board and lead Smith on a tour of the Panhandle.

"There are creative people everywhere, every town,” she said. “In the smallest town, you can imagine there's somebody who is creative and they will make something beautiful of it. There's always somebody who's trying to do something interesting, artistic or culturally significant. The more resources they have, the more they can do with it, and the more they can share that with other people."

Bringing those resources to the community is a role in which the Nebraska Cultural Endowment leads. Nebraska's Cultural Endowment is unique, the only public-private cultural trust in the nation. Since its inception, $15 million in funds have been benefitted throughout the state. In fact, Smith said, all of Nebraska’s counties and legislative districts have benefitted.

“The biggest part of what the endowment is about is giving people resources and having that sustained support coming through, forever,” she said.

The Nebraska Cultural Endowment was created in 1998, with up to $500,000 of state funds appropriated each year to match private funds raised by the endowment. In 2021, the Nebraska Legislature approved increasing that annual appropriation to $1 million through 2030. The money is invested in the endowment, which exists in perpetuity or forever. The interest from those funds is awarded to the Nebraska Arts Council and Humanities Nebraska.

For every $500,000 that the NCE raises, the state of Nebraska matches with equal funding. That money is then invested. Using the interest of the endowment, the NCE grants money to the Nebraska Arts Council and Humanities Nebraska.

“The more that the endowment grows, the more earnings we have,” Smith said.

Stinner, who many people will remember from the 18 years she served leading the choral programs at Western Nebraska Community College, said that the increased allocation means that between the endowment and the Nebraska Legislature, more than $40 million in funds will be raised.

“I always say, the grant money helps things like Opera Omaha and the Lincoln Symphony Orchestra, but it also helps tiny little theaters in towns like Harrison or Rushville. Those grants reach the entire state and this (endowment) will help generations to come,” Stinner said.

She touted the endowment as helping many programs throughout the Panhandle. Speakers at sites like Chimney Rock and the Scotts Bluff National Monument have been made possible through grants from the Humanities Nebraska organization. Funds that helped benefit the Midwest Theater, the West Nebraska Arts Center and the Dawes County Museum, where a Smithsonian exhibit called Crossroads: Change in Rural America has been displayed throughout June, are made possible because of endowment funds. Programs for veterans and youth are among the many programs that are funded due to the endowment.

And, those programs are just some of the programs that are made possible as a result of the endowment, which is the only one with a private-partnership in the nation. Smith and Stinner said they work to spread the word about the endowment, and the Nebraska Arts Council and Humanities Nebraska, because there are many organizations and other efforts that could use the funding for the efforts in their community.

“We are all concerned about economic development in our communities, because that is the lifeblood of the community – tourism and economic development,” Stinner said. “And this money stimulates the arts and humanities in small, rural communities, where there might be outmigration of citizens. This money will keep it fresh and interesting and provide opportunities for our youth.”

Locally, Stinner said, Hod Kosman, of Scottsbluff, and Gretchen Peters, of Gering, serve on the endowment’s advisory board. There are also numerous community leaders who lead support to the endowment, in the form of donations and other efforts.

For more information about the endowment, visit its website, nebraskaculture.org.

