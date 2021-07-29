Nebraska Department of Education releases second draft of health ed standards.

The Nebraska Department of Education released the second draft of its proposed health education standards Thursday, stripping out several gender identity and other references that provoked a groundswell of debate following the release of the first draft.
The revised draft is viewable on NDE’s website and is open to public feedback. There will be a public comment period available at
tinyurl.com/NEedstandards, although the length has not be specified.
The new version is missing many of the terminology that provoked criticism when the first draft was released in March. Forty-seven Nebraska school boards adopted resolutions or sent letters objecting the first draft.
“The standards that we have released now really remove many of those topics that were considered a little bit problematic for people across the state,” Nebraska Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt said.
The updated standards include eight areas:
— Foundations of Personal Health
— Nutrition and Physical Activity Promotion
— Substance Abuse Prevention
— Disease Prevention
— Injury Prevention and Safety
— Social, Emotional and Mental Health
— Human Growth and Development
— Consumer and Environmental Health
Following the release of the second draft, Scottsbluff Public Schools issued a statement, saying its leaders are “pleased that the Nebraska Department of Education has taken under advisement the concerns voiced by patrons and school board regarding the initial draft of the Nebraska Health Education Standards. SBPS will begin reviewing the second draft of the standards and providing additional feedback to NDE in the coming weeks.”
Gering Public Schools continues to monitor the review and revision process of the standards, noting that the district’s Board of Education has no plans to adopt changes to health standards for the 2021-22 school year.
“Decisions about changes to curriculum are thoughtfully weighed by the Board of Education prior to any adoption,” the district said in a statement.
GPS has shared a link on its website to the updated standards, which also contains information on where to submit public feedback.
There is no state law that mandates the department write health standards, as it does for math and language arts. School districts also are not required to adopt the standards.
Still, Blomstedt said the important partnership between the state education board with school districts and families when it comes to education on human growth and development.
“Many of the goals within this are still there, but the goal ultimately is that we have a solid partnership with parents and schools.”
The new draft omits lessons on gender identity, family structures and sex and gender differences across the curriculum. The first draft proposed kindergärtners learn about family structures including co-habitation and same-gender families, but they would not be taught such topics under the latest draft.
Fourth graders would not learn about sex assigned at birth and gender identity. Nor would sixth graders learn the difference between cisgender, transgender, non-binary gender, expansive gender and gender identity or sexual orientation.
Instead, the updated draft lists gender and sexual orientation as examples within a harassment definition.
Blomstedt said the state board is vested in ensuring all students can see themselves reflected with the state’s standards, acknowledging some concerns that LGBTQ+ students were not represented.
“One of the barriers that ends up happening whether you mention LGBTQ, or students of different races or students with different ability levels, it’s important that every student is able to do that,” Blomstedt said. “Perhaps that doesn’t happen in our health standards overall.
“The important part is that actually a system of structured standards will not solve all of those issues. What we need is a structure within our education system that supports students where they’re at academically, whether socially or emotionally or wherever they may be. The important work that we’re going to have to do is to continue to work with adults to understand those students who might be left out.”
Following the release of the second draft, Abbi Swatsworth, executive director of OutNebraska, an advocacy organization for Nebraska’s LGBTQ+ community, said, “We are deeply disappointed to learn that the second draft of the proposed health standards have largely omitted the reality of LGBTQ+ youth and families. A recent study by the Trevor Project suggests that as many as 1 in 4 young people identify as non-binary.”
Swatsworth said schools need to be welcome, safe spaces for all students and such omission does nothing to protect LGBTQ+ students.
Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has spoke publicly about his opposition to the standards, also said the second draft needs improvement. Ricketts said sex education and other controversial topics should be addressed at home rather than in the classroom.
“While this new draft of the health education standards scraps many of the topics Nebraskans found objectionable, the standards still need improvement,” Ricketts said in a press release. “For example, this draft proposes to teach the concept of ‘gender identity.’ The continued presence of gender ideology in the standards leaves the door open for this material to be expanded either before these draft standards are approved or in future years when these standards are revisited.”
The Nebraska State Board of Education will discuss the latest draft at its Aug. 6 meeting.