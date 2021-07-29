Nebraska Department of Education releases second draft of health ed standards.

“The important part is that actually a system of structured standards will not solve all of those issues. What we need is a structure within our education system that supports students where they’re at academically, whether socially or emotionally or wherever they may be. The important work that we’re going to have to do is to continue to work with adults to understand those students who might be left out.”

Following the release of the second draft, Abbi Swatsworth, executive director of OutNebraska, an advocacy organization for Nebraska’s LGBTQ+ community, said, “We are deeply disappointed to learn that the second draft of the proposed health standards have largely omitted the reality of LGBTQ+ youth and families. A recent study by the Trevor Project suggests that as many as 1 in 4 young people identify as non-binary.”

Swatsworth said schools need to be welcome, safe spaces for all students and such omission does nothing to protect LGBTQ+ students.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has spoke publicly about his opposition to the standards, also said the second draft needs improvement. Ricketts said sex education and other controversial topics should be addressed at home rather than in the classroom.