Nebraska State Poet to speak at CSC

CHADRON – Matt Mason, Nebraska State Poet and executive director of the Nebraska Writers Collective, will present several sessions during Chadron State College’s Creative Writing Day Thursday, Jan. 20. All events are free and open to anyone who is interested.

Mason is the author of “Things We Don’t Know We Don’t Know,” “The Baby That Ate Cincinnati” and “I Have a Poem the Size of the Moon,” a book of poems about Nebraska.

Following a meet and greet from 3:30-4 p.m. with English and humanities faculty members in Old Admin Room 227, Mason will participate in a roundtable discussion from 4-5 p.m. about creative writing in the high school classroom, programs such as Poetry Out Loud, writing festivals and events intended for emerging writers.

From 5:15-6:30 p.m., Mason will lead writers through activities he has developed through the Nebraska Arts Council’s Artists in the Schools and Communities program. Pizza will be provided.

At a 7 p.m. public reading in the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center, Mason will share excerpts from his third book with a book signing to follow.