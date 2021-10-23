New BMS group provides leadership, mentoring for students

Eighth grader Ella Powell said the mentoring program is helpful because being in sixth grade can be intimidating at first.

“When new sixth graders come, like you’re always super scared, pretty nervous about the start of it,” she said. “So, we just kind of help them break that ice. That way if they need someone to talk to, they can always come talk to us.”

That’s exactly how fellow eighth grader Erin Clark felt.

“Back when I was in sixth grade, I was a bit scared,” she said. “And I think with WEB, sixth graders feel more, I want to say, at home at BMS because BMS is supposed to be a safe place.”

McGhehey said that hearing from their peers gives the younger students the opportunity to see what success looks like at BMS.

“The younger students benefit from this program by learning from peers rather than adults and they get to see what it takes to be successful in middle school as they transition,” she said.

As for the older students, WEB provides leadership opportunities.