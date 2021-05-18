New club connecting the ‘hood’ with the community

When a friend’s house burned down last year, a group of four Gering teenagers took it upon themselves to fundraise to help out his family. After getting their Spanish teacher, Caitlin Whitfield, involved, they managed to raise $500 for the family.
The good deed sparked a drive for the group to continue finding ways to help others, and thus, El Barrio was born.
“We raised the money to help him and give it to him,” sophomore Cerelia Barrios said. “Then we just liked the feeling that it gave us. So, then we realized, we can do that for more people.”
Barrios, along with fellow sophomores Monae Castro-Saenz, Raven Zwetzig and Dilan Lopez, are the main members of the club. El Barrio is Spanish for “The Neighborhood.” Whitfield said that in Spanish, it can often have a negative connotation, but they hope to change that around.
“I feel like that word has a bad rep that goes along with it — like, ‘the hood.’ People think of that as the ghetto areas in this town,” she said. “But I think for me, I live in El Barrio in Scottsbluff, and I think that’s where the beauty lies. (There’s) a lot of culture and a lot of awesome people, so (it’s about) bringing awareness to that and celebrating it.”
El Barrio is a kind of revived version of the Spanish club and the multicultural club. Because it was just getting its feet off the ground last year, and then COVID-19 hit this year, the students have spent most of their time so far planning events and projects for next year.
Barrios said some of their service projects will include painting murals, providing blessing boxes, fundraising for those in need in the community and putting on cultural events.
The club has two goals: serve the community and raise awareness for local Latino culture. That’s why they chose Unidad en la Communidad, or Unity in the Community, as their motto.
“We saw the importance of giving back and helping others, and my goal as a teacher is just to open their eyes and help them to appreciate where they come from, and the rest of the community as well,” Whitfield said. “We’ve got a huge Latino population here, and the least we can do is celebrate it and embrace it.”
They’ve already gotten off to a good start with both — raising money for their friend last year, and recently winning the Best of the West Taco Throw Down competition during the Downtown Scottsbluff Cinco de Mayo Festival on May 5. The students were the only amateurs entered in the event, going up against experienced food trucks and restaurants.
“We did not expect to win,” Zwetzig said.
They made two different kinds of tacos, which took first and second in the competition. The first taco was an el pastor, which is pork with pineapples that is put on a stick and then grilled. The second taco was made with roast beef, and you had to dip the tortilla into the juice, or grease.
But the secret ingredient?
“The love that we put into making them,” Lopez said.
This is only the beginning, Whitfield said. She said she hopes to expand the cultural learning opportunities at Gering, starting with a new class next year called la cocina Latina, which will be a Spanish cooking class. She also hopes to eventually create a study abroad program to Mexico for the students.
As for El Barrio, plan to see a lot more of them in the future.
“Just keep an eye out for the name El Barrio,” Lopez said. “Because we’re going to be around.”