New kids in school" Preschool class making children at home in Gering school

The sounds of children at play filled the room at Geil Elementary’s new preschool classroom on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

After three years of planning, the preschool finally has its first class of preschoolers – 18 of them in total.

“Part of our strategic plan that we created through (Gering Public Schools) is by 2022, to have every elementary school have an early childhood program, Angela Morris, Geil Elementary principal, said. "We know how important it is for students to be inside of a preschool and have to get that early intervention. We want to bring little Bulldogs in,”

The Geil preschool was third in line to begin the program.

“Lincoln has had one for many, many years. Last year, we added Northfield. We knew that Geil would be next and it just happened to fall in the right timing and the right place,” Morris said.

As it so happened, Geil already had the room to house the preschool classroom.

“The classroom has been here. Earlier on, sixth grade was part of the elementary schools. So about four years ago, we moved them over to the middle school, when they moved the Freshman Academy to the high school. We did all that reconfiguration. So we had a modular here that we knew that we could easily transform into that. It’s been sitting here just waiting for kids."

Everything came together perfectly, she said.

“With the funding, and the community support, it just really fell in together really well."

Morris said the district as a great administrative team in the central office, with Brandi Foos serves as preschool coordinator.

The preschool plays an important role in the community and Gering Public Schools.

“It is just as critical as our daycares. They have lots of daycares that have preschool. As far as having it in the schools, (the children) become part of our community, so when kindergarten comes it's just an easy transition,” Morris said.

“They'll know me as Mrs. Morris, the principal. Already, they'll know the teachers. It will be just a really great transition, not only for the kids, but for the families as well just knowing that they have that opportunity to be part of that community earlier on. So it's not such a scary place.”

Part of putting the preschool together was hiring the right teacher, she said. The district hired Kelsey Southard, who recently taught in Morrill and grew up in Gering.

“She had great experience with that. She also is part of the Geil community because her child goes here, so she already kind of knew (Gering Public Schools). That was a big plus as well. It all fell together,” Morris said. “She knows exactly what they need. And that's wonderful. As a principal to have that with a teacher, that's what you want.”

The preschool plays an important role in helping to build a sense of community with the children, she said.

“They sit down and they do a family-style breakfast and lunch. They’re talking about sharing, passing the plates or passing the dish, that kind of thing,” Morris said. “...It’s neat, it really is. It gets them back into that family-oriented place, so they can have family at home and family at school.”

Personally, Morris said having the preschoolers in the school helps bring joy to the school atmosphere as well.

“I just am so excited to have those littles in our building. They love to be here, and it's just a joy to have them because sometimes you need that extra joy. You look at their faces and how excited they are at school,” she said.

The last piece to fall in place is a playground for the preschoolers. Morris said it should be done fairly soon.