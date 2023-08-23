Gering Middle School has started the year with new leadership, a new name and new ways to promote success for its students.

The school has two new administrators this year, though neither is a stranger to the building. Principal Julie Siebke and Assistant Principal Jon Hutchison have both served in other capacities at GMS for several years. They are excited to bring new energy and goals to their leadership roles.

Siebke began her education career in Grand Island before returning to the Panhandle to teach special education at Cedar Canyon, eventually joining the team at Gering Junior High. She later became the school’s counselor and then its assistant principal before being selected to replace outgoing principal Shawn Seiler when he was named as the district’s activities director.

Hutchison is a lifelong Bulldog who was born and raised in Gering and graduated from Gering High School. His entire career has been spent teaching middle grade social studies for Gering schools, which he did for nine years before becoming assistant principal.

Some of the biggest changes at the school stem from the school’s ongoing transition from a junior high school to a middle school, which Siebke said is more than a simple name change. The two types of schools operate differently, and Gering Public Schools has identified the middle school structure as a better transitional experience for its students between elementary and high school.

“We’re really transitioning into being a full-blown middle school,” Siebke said. “Some of the things we were doing were still kind of reminiscent of being a junior high. When we shuffled our sixth graders up here, there weren’t a lot of changes done to the schedule and that kind of thing.”

This year, the sixth graders at Gering Middle School will have a class schedule that is a sort of halfway point between what they experienced in fifth grade and what they will see in seventh grade and on through high school. That means slightly longer classes than the other grade levels in the building among other differences.

“Instead of the traditional 50 minutes, they’re 75 minutes. The students then have double the time in math and reading, then science and social studies alternate every other day,” Siebke said. “Our sixth graders also rotate through exploration classes where they can get a feel for what type of thing they might be interested in.”

Those exploration classes include STEM, industrial technology, computer sciences and family and consumer sciences. Exploring those subjects as early as sixth grade is intended to help students find their interests and niches well before entering high school, where they can take specialized classes on those subjects.

Siebke likened operating on two such distinct schedules as essentially running two schools in one building. To facilitate this process, GMS has added additional staff and moved existing staff members into new, best-fit roles.

“We’ve added some additional staff to help keep those sixth grade classes a little bit smaller as well as a behavior interventionist to help support some of our students who have some struggles,” Siebke said. “We also added an instructional interventionist — an instructional coach — to help students who need extra help with academics and help our teachers move forward with their instructional practices and help them stay on the cutting edge.”

The sixth grade changes are just one piece of a larger shift in mentality within GMS focused on the goal of becoming a School of Distinction recognized by the Association for Middle Level Education. Academic changes are being made — particularly in the field of English and language arts — but Hutchison said that the school’s culture will be the biggest priority this year.

“With Julie and I taking over, it’s a fresh start,” Hutchison said. “Our big focus this year is going to be relationships and making sure kids know that we care about them.”

Hutchison also said that the school’s experienced staff members are showing a willingness to commit to the new direction and philosophy of GMS.

“We have a lot of veteran staff who are buying into what we want our school to be,” he said. “Seeing them latch onto what we want out of this school so that we’re all working together has been really cool to see.”

As Gering Middle School enters a new chapter in its history, Siebke shared her goal of taking the school to new heights and one day helping other schools do the same.