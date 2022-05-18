New LINKS program helps GHS students graduate on time

As data started coming back about graduation rates over the course of the pandemic, Gering Public Schools realized that not all students were getting the education and attention they needed in order to graduate on time. That’s when high school principal Mario Chavez came up with a plan.

“When I started my position here this summer in July, we were looking at the graduation rates and … when you see a decline after three years, you start seeing a pattern, and so that was a concern,” Superintendent Nicole Regan said. “…When we approached him (Mario Chavez) about that and the concern, he had a solution. He was excited about this. This is something where we can meet our students where they’re at and offer that personalized learning and also just offer that success.”

That solution was LINKS, a new program started up by GHS that allowed students who were behind in school the opportunity to catch up through an alternative, individualized education plan.

“LINKS got started because we have some students who, for various reasons, were not being successful in the traditional classroom,” LINKS teacher Karee Klassen said, “and they need a diploma. It’s important that they graduate.”

Through LINKS, students are given a reduced credit load to graduate — they are required to get all the core classes like history, English, math and science, but are relieved of the added elective classes like band or family consumer science.

This spring semester was just a pilot program to see if such a system would actually be beneficial to students. Now after the first semester in action, seven LINKS students graduated with their classmates Saturday, May 14.

“It’s helped me out a lot because I have struggled in the actual classrooms, and if they didn’t start the program and put me in it, I would not have graduated at all,” Keagan Powell, a senior who will be graduating on time this year through LINKS, said. “I was so far behind on credits and everything that I would not have graduated; I would have gotten the held back. I’m actually kind of glad that they put me in the LINKS program because it helped me out a lot. I was more focused on work than anything else going on in the classroom or anything like that, and I’m actually done with school now.”

Another student, Morpheus Ozuna, will be the second in his family to ever walk the stage and accept a diploma. Gabe Ruiz’s mother cried when she found out he would be graduating on time. Others graduating through LINKS this year include John Birt, Marissa Crable, Anycia Hogan and Harley Kreiling.

“They know it’s important,” Klassen said. “…There’s less credits to graduate, but they’re still getting a diploma, and that’s the end result is we want them to graduate; we want them to have a diploma.”

Gabe Afraid of Bear, who is a junior this year, said he likes the LINKS program because it feels more doable for him.

“It’s also easier knowing that you’ll be able to graduate from here with only 200 credits, per se as to where, in the high school, you’d have to do 250 credits — you’d have to put in a lot more work in a shorter amount of time,” he said. “…With the whole 200 credit thing, I might just be able to have that chance (to graduate on time).”

“It’s not hopeless,” Klassen added.

Seeing the success in just this semester, Gering Public Schools foresees LINKS as the newest staple in the GPS framework.

“It is really about meeting the needs of our students, and we want our students to be involved in school as much as possible,” Regan said. “…It’s different for every child, and this is just another level of programming for our students that can have alternatives in what they can take. I think the pandemic and the one-to-one learning has really opened up our eyes, in regards to the experiences that our students want and are asking for, and so we’re listening to them. So, I’m looking forward to seeing what happens in years to come.”

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form