When the upcoming school year begins at Chadron State College, the college’s president will be among the sea of new faces.

Ron K. Patterson officially began his duties earlier this month, stepping into his new role on July 1.

“I love it,” he said of Chadron. “Obviously, when you’re going through the search process for this role, I got an opportunity to kind of see in depth as I had the opportunity to come to campus, meet the people and tour the city – kind of through the process but on my own as well. I found it to be everything that I thought it was from afar, which is you know, a strong sense of community, loving and caring people who are student centered, student focused and are just great human beings.”

The Nebraska State College System announced Patterson’s selection as the college’s 12th president in April, following a search process that involved a campus advisory search committee. The search began with 63 candidates, and the search advisory committee narrowed the field down to 13 people for video interviews. Patterson was one of 8 candidates who were interviewed from that pool and one of four finalists for the position.

Patterson, who served as the vice president for diversity, equality and inclusion and director of the Presidential Mentors Academy at the University of North Alabama, said he had been looking for a presidential position when he learned of the opening at Chadron State College.

“It just spoke to my spirit,” he said. “The mission, vision and values (of Chadron State College) aligned well with my personal mission and purpose, values in life and beliefs. I felt like this was something I wanted to pursue and as I continued to do additional research and reach out to some colleagues who I knew that were familiar with Chadron State, I just became more and more in love with the opportunity of potentially serving in this role as president.”

The college’s “learner centric, learner focused” mission spoke to him, he said.

“The decisions here are really based upon our students and making sure that we, one, remain accessible and affordable, but that we also provide an experience that allows them to graduate in a timely manner and be successful in whichever career path that they choose,” Patterson said.

He also expressed appreciation for its vision for continue improvement, in terms of continuing to look at ways to improve its student services, accessibility and affordability, student successes in retention and graduation and career placement. The values of the college community in diversity, respect and integrity also aligned with Patterson’s personal values as well, he said.

In roles throughout his career in education, Patterson has held student-centric roles. Patterson’s career in education has included roles that involved overseeing enrollment, admission, involvement in developing curriculum and other areas of student affairs. Even as a coach, he said, he worked to encourage the students he worked with to continue their education.

“I just was always student focused and student centered and always tried to figure out ways to give back to our students. And, you know, one way is encouraging them to pursue a degree,” he said. “I think it’s one of the most valuable assets that we can attain in life — an education, a higher education degree.”

Prior to officially beginning as the president of Chadron State, Patterson had already visited the community, spending about a week in the area as part of the search process and then in the months after his appointment. In that time, he said, he has seen some of its strengths are its history and its position in the High Plains region. The community and the region has done a good job promoting itself, he said, from its history to its outdoor recreation.

Patterson said Chadron State College’s students, faculty and staff are at the top of its strengths.

“Your academic program strength here at Chadron State College is second to known,” he said. “I would hang that up with any institution across the state in the region as well.”

For students, he said, one of the key ways to reach them is to engage them in the campus community, the city and the region. Students are looking for experiences, both academically and non-academically, that are inclusive, welcoming and respectful.

“That sense of belonging is critical,” he said, saying that it is important to highlight from the time a prospective student reaches out to learn about a school to stepping onto campus after they have enrolled. “Students come to campus and they feel like, ‘Wow, they know my name. They’ve taken the extra step to get to learn who I am, where I am from… try to personalize it as much as possible. And that gives them that sense, ‘I can call this place home for the next four years and be a proud alumni.’”

In looking toward the future, Patterson said, increasing its enrollment will be among the top of his goals, from looking at courses and opportunities that appeal to nontraditional students, including those coming to college from the military to veterans, to those just graduating out of high school, as well as increasing brand awareness and the identity of Chadron State College. Currently, the college attracts students heavily from western Nebraska, eastern Wyoming and northern Colorado, but Patterson wants to see the college extend its reach in attracting students from other areas of those states and beyond.

“I want us to be known outside of the region that we serve, and that we’re in currently. I want us to have national recognition, whatever that may be, academically through the success of our students, to our athletic programs, our student athletes as well as our coaches.”

Like many colleges, he said, advancing technology is an important goal, especially when it comes to serving students and communicating with students.