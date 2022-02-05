New ordinances establish school zones in Chadron

“Part of the concern is open intersections and who has right of way,” Bauer said. “Quite honestly eliminates the ability for people to be selfish because they have to stop and wait their turn.”

While the ordinances seek to enhance the safety of pedestrians and motorists around the schools, Bauer said it remains important for everyone to be cognizant of each other.

“Be aware of each other,” Bauer said. “The times before school and the times after school, the school zone is the most populated area in the community for 20 minutes. Everybody has to be aware of each other and patient with each other.”

The posted speed limit is 15 mph from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days while traveling around the school premises.

“The reason we said 5 p.m. is the school district does what’s called the after-school program,” Bauer said. “Kids can stay after and there are a lot of staff who stay on to help students with homework or miscellaneous activities. We just set that so as parents are getting off work and pick up their kiddos in that time frame, it helps keep that school zone established for those couple of hours after school.”