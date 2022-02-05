New ordinances establish school zones in Chadron

Chadron Public Schools have a defined school zone around the public schools after the City of Chadron and the school district adopted new ordinances.
The city and district worked together over the last few months to improve the community’s safety in the school zones. Now, that work is completed and the updated signage is visible within the surrounding block of the high school, intermediary, elementary and
The ordinances designate the school zone areas, which will add clarity for pedestrians and motorists where speeds are 25 mph and 15 mph.
School resource officer Derek Bauer said they drafted a resolution to designate a school zone, outlining the street names and intersections of those boundaries.
“We had 15 mph school zone signs set up throughout the school zone area, but one was half a block from the school and one was a block and half from the school,” Bauer said. “They were inconsistent. We created that school zone to be a one block buffer around the school, which allowed us to put school zone signs uniformly around each of the school buildings.”
The City of Chadron’s street department also installed end school zone signs to alert motorists they can return to the 25 mph residential speed limit.
“It was unclear where you had to travel 15 mph and where you could accelerate to 25 because you were no longer in a school zone area,” Bauer said. “We wanted to eliminate confusion. This is the school zone and we need to be cautious with our kiddos – clearly you need to be cautious all over town, but the school zone area is the most populated area when everyone is going to start school.”
The new signage was installed around the primary, middle school and high school property as well as the intermediate school Thursday morning.
City Street Superintendent Casey Keim said the street department spent approximately $4,399.02 on the school signs and poles while also reusing the current inventory to establish the block around the campuses.
“We used a lot of our current inventory, but we were basically ordering 15 stop signs, the end school zones and the sub placards for on school days between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. is what we ordered,” Keim said. “Otherwise, we reused our 15 mph signs and most of our school header plaques.”
The new ordinances also add traffic control devices at intersections to aid with traffic flow and vehicle speed. Thirteen stop signs were installed at four different intersections to reduce traffic accidents and improve traffic flow. Both intersections in front of Chadron Intermediate and the two intersections on Shelton Street near the Chadron Primary will see new stop signs.
“Part of the concern is open intersections and who has right of way,” Bauer said. “Quite honestly eliminates the ability for people to be selfish because they have to stop and wait their turn.”
While the ordinances seek to enhance the safety of pedestrians and motorists around the schools, Bauer said it remains important for everyone to be cognizant of each other.
“Be aware of each other,” Bauer said. “The times before school and the times after school, the school zone is the most populated area in the community for 20 minutes. Everybody has to be aware of each other and patient with each other.”
The posted speed limit is 15 mph from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days while traveling around the school premises.
“The reason we said 5 p.m. is the school district does what’s called the after-school program,” Bauer said. “Kids can stay after and there are a lot of staff who stay on to help students with homework or miscellaneous activities. We just set that so as parents are getting off work and pick up their kiddos in that time frame, it helps keep that school zone established for those couple of hours after school.”
The Chadron Police Department plans to have a transition of enforcement to raise awareness of the new ordinances and school zones.
“We’ll make traffic stops, we’ll still talk with the public and inform the public, but the citations won’t be very strong,” Bauer said. “As an agency, we will have a heavy enforcement area to try to inform and educate the public that the ordinances have changed and these are what they are to try to get compliance that way before we start writing citations.”
Once the fall semester starts, the police department will begin issuing citations, rather than issuing warnings as the community will have the next several months to adjust to the new ordinances.