New science curriculum provides hands-on learning

According to an SBPS press release, PhD Science uses connections to math, history, art and English language arts to provide students with a richer overall educational experience. Behnke said it provides more hands-on learning than the science curriculum the district has used in the past.

“We’re really changing the way we do science. Rather than the teacher standing up there and always giving the content, we’re kind of shifting that a little bit and we’re giving the hands-on experience followed by the content,” he said. “Then the kids are discovering why, instead of the teacher telling them why. And that’s where the learning really takes place.”

One of Behnke’s favorite parts about the new program is the allowance of a designated science teacher in each of the elementary buildings. He said it provides more fluent learning transitions from grade to grade.

Melissa Price, the district’s director of communications, added that it also allows other elementary teachers more prep time to dive deeper into other subjects.