New state data show state childcare industry devastated by pandemic

“I’m a little bit more established which I think made a difference,” Golden, who’s operated her business for two decades, told the Star-Herald.

Kids R Us in Scottsbluff is another example of a center impacted by the pandemic. The owner, Danielle Self, said she closed her business for a week in March. At that time, she had about 105 kids in her program with 33 staff members. When she opened a week later, she had 45 kids in the program. She also reduced her staff down to eight.

Since March, Self’s staff rebounded some in the following months. As of February 2021, Self said she has 16 staff and is operating at about 50% with about 60 students.

“I think that’s the new normal,” Self said. “I’m hoping we’re still going up (with enrollment). I need to peak and then see if we can maintain the peak.”

Over the pandemic, Self and Golden said their income dropped by 50%. They’re not alone. The legislative study, which included survey data from the Buffett Early Childhood Institute, found that about 25% of childcare providers’ incomes plummeted by half.

Self and Golden attributed their income decline to parents staying home.