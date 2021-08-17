New WNCC theater professor prepares for upcoming season

Along with the drive to explore human experience, Kjeldgaard wants to build upon the collaborative efforts among students, colleagues, other WNCC departments and even the greater Scottsbluff/Gering community that former professor Francesca Mintowt-Czyz began. Like Mintowt-Czyz, Kjeldgaard always had that mindset.

“In previous places, I’ve been able to collaborate with psychology departments, nursing departments, things like that, so I’m hoping we can do that,” she said. “I’ve been able to partner with libraries and go in for children’s story hours, looking to see how we can, not just be stationary on campus, but bring what we do out into the community space as well.”

Kjeldgaard said that’s what she loves about the community college — it provides one of the best settings for collaboration.

“It’s just a very special place, a community college, where you can have sort of that range,” she said. “… I feel like so many times I’m the one being influenced and changing my perception and how I approach things based on what I learned from those who are sharing the space with me. So I think that’s what’s really drawn me to specifically a community college setting.”