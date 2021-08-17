New WNCC theater professor prepares for upcoming season

A new face has been strolling around the Western Nebraska Community College campus the past couple of weeks. With fall classes right around the corner, new theater professor Violette Kjeldgaard has been exploring the campus, the greater Scottsbluff/Gering community and its resources to prepare for the upcoming theater season and to get her foothold in the classroom.
Kjeldgaard officially began Monday, Aug. 16, but has been meeting with students, faculty and staff since Tuesday, Aug. 10. After the few but meaningful conversations she had in that first week, she said she already knew she was going to like it here.
“My officemates who’re on the right and left of me, we’ve been able to chat. I mean, my first day here, I got some fresh veggies from the garden, which were awesome. … Everyone’s been super helpful in terms of faculty and staff that I’ve met so far,” she said. “And the students have been wonderful. … All the students seem really interested and curious and willing to learn and to get involved and to get the year started, so I’m excited to work with them all and see their faces here on campus.”
Kjeldgaard, who is originally from California, had a full post-secondary experience. She has her bachelor’s in theater arts from CSU and Fullerton University, a master’s in English from La Sierra University and a master’s in actor training and coaching from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London, the latter being where she says she found her calling to teach acting at a higher education level.
“At the time, it was the only one I found focused on the pedagogy of teaching acting in the university classroom and coaching on set,” she said.
From there she took various adjunct professor positions until she landed a full time position at Cloud County Community College in Concordia, Kansas. There she taught some English and some theater for three years until the WNCC position opened up.
“Then this opportunity arose, and it’s what I want to do — 100% theater — so I couldn’t pass it up,” she said. “I’m so glad that they decided to take me in.”
Kjeldgaard said she’s been a part of the theater world for as long as she can remember. Her dedication to exploring the human experience through oral and physical storytelling prompted her to even start a drama club at her small private high school, which had nothing of the sort otherwise.
She’s carried that kind of drive throughout her entire career, and she said she looks forward to bringing that excitement to the WNCC stage.
“One of the things that I love so much about theater is that not only do you get to explore worlds beyond yours — and so there’s this constant discovery, curiosity, researching, experiencing part to it — but also that you get to work so closely with other individuals to create this story that hopefully reaches other people in the audience who, again, is another component of the story,” she said. “It’s another piece of the live theatrical puzzle.”
Along with the drive to explore human experience, Kjeldgaard wants to build upon the collaborative efforts among students, colleagues, other WNCC departments and even the greater Scottsbluff/Gering community that former professor Francesca Mintowt-Czyz began. Like Mintowt-Czyz, Kjeldgaard always had that mindset.
“In previous places, I’ve been able to collaborate with psychology departments, nursing departments, things like that, so I’m hoping we can do that,” she said. “I’ve been able to partner with libraries and go in for children’s story hours, looking to see how we can, not just be stationary on campus, but bring what we do out into the community space as well.”
Kjeldgaard said that’s what she loves about the community college — it provides one of the best settings for collaboration.
“It’s just a very special place, a community college, where you can have sort of that range,” she said. “… I feel like so many times I’m the one being influenced and changing my perception and how I approach things based on what I learned from those who are sharing the space with me. So I think that’s what’s really drawn me to specifically a community college setting.”
Kjeldgaard said the first production of the theater department under her direction and in collaboration with the other performing arts departments will be the “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” which shows Oct. 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. Any community member who is interested in being a part of the production in any way, from acting to set-building to ushering — or who is interested in partnering with the theater department in other ways — can contact Kjeldgaard at kjeldgav@wncc.edu.
“As artists, in general, we tell the story of human experience. So, the more contact we have with a broader variety of human experience, the better we can help to share that those stories,” Kjeldgaard said. “ …I think that’s one of the things that we can give back to the community.”