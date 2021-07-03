Nicole Lanning: Being the person she didn’t have

No day is ever the same in the life of Nicole Lanning. That’s the way she likes it.
Her job responsibilities can shift from talking to students, talking to teachers, assessing cognitive and academic ability, and reviewing data are some of the things Lanning does day-to-day. Lanning is a school psychologist.
“It’s a very diverse role,” Lanning said.
Now, Lanning is leaving ESU-13 for a similar position at Scottsbluff Public Schools.
She was born and educated in South Dakota. She received a bachelor of science in psychology with a specialization in developmental psychology and a minor in women’s studies at South Dakota State University. She also earned a graduate degree and educational specialist degree in school psychology from the University of South Dakota.
She moved to Scottsbluff after she was offered work in the area. She said job prospects were better in western Nebraska than South Dakota.
“And I really wanted to get closer to the mountains, truthfully,” she said.
Initially, Lanning said personal experience drew her into the field of psychology.
“When I was growing up, I saw a lot of difficulties with my friends and even some personal difficulties that I had,” Lanning said. “I really wanted to be the person that I didn’t have at the school when I was growing up.”
Initially, Lanning thought her path was in physical therapy, but a psychology class changed that. The class unlocked Lanning’s long-time fascination with the brain and how it works. Junior year of her undergraduate career, Lanning shadowed a school psychologist.
“I really enjoyed being able to work, work with students, and kind of that early intervention and that prevention piece,” She said.
Lanning defines her role in the school building as helping students learn and teachers teach. It’s something Lanning said is needed more.
“I will say that there is a massive shortage of school psychologists in the nation right now,” she said.
Lanning attributes the shortage to a rise in knowledge and mental health awareness combined with the rigorous academic the position requires.
“We are a much-needed position and much-needed profession.”
Lanning said school psychologists sit in prime positions to enact change in their districts. That’s because Lanning and other school psychologists are knowledgeable in school systems, strategies to improve student behavior, and have connections between students and staff.
“I’m going to toot my own horn here, but I think I am a very valuable resource.”