Nicole Regan hopes to bring experience, passion to Gering Superintendent position

In a field of highly experienced candidates, Nicole Regan was the obvious choice.
The Gering Public Schools Board of Education unanimously selected Regan as the next superintendent of the Panhandle’s second-largest school district last week. She’ll be the second woman to hold the position in the last three decades.
“We had four really good, diverse candidates,” School board president BJ Peters told the Star-Herald. “At the end of the four days, it was fairly obvious to us as a board as well as to the other groups that visited with each candidate that Dr. Reagan had the broad skill sets that Gering Public Schools needs to lead us down the path of success.”
Gering Public Schools manages a $28 million budget, educates over 2,000 students, and has over 3,00 people on staff, all of which will fall under Regan’s management in July 2021.
She’ll also inherit a district reshaped by COVID-19. In the wake of a disease that’s killed 33 people in Scotts Bluff County, Gering Public Schools has seen disruption in its classrooms as teachers and students quarantine for two weeks. The district has also taken on additional costs to keep school buildings clean.
However, those challenges come with one of the most lucrative positions in the Panhandle. The board will likely give Regan a contract valued in the neighborhood of $200,000. That contract includes benefits and a place to live in Gering. For Context, Scottsbluff Public Schools Superintendent Rick Myles’ contract is valued at over $214,000 this year.
While Gering Public Schools faces many challenges in the wake of COVID-19 and challenges stemming from before COVID-19’s deadly impact on the Panhandle, school board members have told the Star-Herald the district is headed in the right direction.
“We have no doubt we’ve got a great school system,” Peters said. “We know at the end of the day, we can all improve and that we’ve got areas that need some changes.”
Peters said the choice between Regan and the three other finalists wasn’t an easy decision. Two of those four candidates were both Gering High School graduates. Peters acknowledged the value of having experience growing up in the community you hope to lead but said that choosing Regan over the other candidates boiled down to the board’s desire to pick the most qualified person for the job. On paper, and in interviews, Peters said that person was Regan.
The school board spent last week interviewing four candidates after narrowing the applications from 13. Each candidate spent the day interviewing with stake-holder groups — like teachers, students and staff members — until their big interview with the school board at 6:30 p.m.
“Gering is an easy decision,” Regan said before launching into her late-night presentation on the strengths and weaknesses of Gering Public Schools during her school board interview. “When I looked at Gering I thought ‘What a well-tuned system you have’.”
After the final interview late Thursday night, the board voted unanimously and offered Regan the job. After the vote, Peters called Regan to tell her the news.
“I’m kind of an early-to-bed person and an early riser, so I missed the call Thursday night,” Regan said.
Instead, Regan and Peters spoke early the next morning, marking the first conversation between the incoming superintendent and board president.
The history of Regan’s career, both academic and professional, has slowly but surely taken her westward. Regan is from a small Wisconsin town outside Milwaukee but said her family has a tradition of attending Creighton University in Nebraska.
Regan discovered her passion for education early while at Creighton but had spent a fair deal of time with children as a nanny and babysitter before enrolling in college. At Creighton, she was placed in a special education classroom as part of her education and never looked back. From that experience, Regan said she knew she wanted to be a special education teacher.
“You find what you enjoy, being in a classroom with kids, and nothing could be more rewarding,” Regan said. “
Regan earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Creighton University. Instead of returning to the Milwaukee area, Regan elected to stay in Omaha. She said Omaha offered her something that Milwaukee didn’t.
“It was such a unique experience for me. I just haven’t had that experience when I was back in Wisconsin. “I think maybe being different was eye-opening for me. It challenged me and I wanted to make a difference for kids.”
Specifically, kids in special education programs Regan said. In that time, she also discovered a love for Nebraska.
“I didn’t want to leave Nebraska,” Regan said. “I got indoctrinated into knowing about the Cornhuskers and all those things. I thought I just this is definitely where I want to stay.”
After teaching for nine years, Regan returned to college for a graduate degree. She knew for a while that she wanted to go back to school — but the opening of an alternative education school sparked a drive that would eventually lead her to school administration and Gering. The school, Jackson Elementary in Omaha, was exclusively for special education students. She began to think more about special education, reigniting her desire to go back to school.
“I think my dream was, it’d be really great to be a director of special education and make such a great impact on kids,” she said.
Instead, after receiving her Masters in K-12 Education Administration from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, Regan became the Dean of Students at Central High School in Omaha.
After working in the state’s largest school district, Regan moved over to Lincoln Public Schools as Director of Recruitment and Supervisor of Special Programs Personnel and Human Resources.
From there, Regan found her way to Gering.
While Regan won’t officially take over the position until July 1, she said she’s working on learning as much about the district as possible in the meantime. She spoke with interim Superintendent Gary Cooper over the weekend.
“We’re planning out some transition times that I will be coming back to Gering to work with him,” Regan said. “I have so much I can learn from Mr. Cooper.”
It’s difficult to forecast the school district Regan will inherit in July due to the ever-shifting effects of COVID-19. Nevertheless, Regan said she wanted to examine Gering’s student achievement. She was also examining the district strategic plan and specifically the district’s desire to increase preschool capacity as a means of filling a need in the community as well as addressing Gering’s enrollment slide.
