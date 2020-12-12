Nicole Regan hopes to bring experience, passion to Gering Superintendent position

In a field of highly experienced candidates, Nicole Regan was the obvious choice.

The Gering Public Schools Board of Education unanimously selected Regan as the next superintendent of the Panhandle’s second-largest school district last week. She’ll be the second woman to hold the position in the last three decades.

“We had four really good, diverse candidates,” School board president BJ Peters told the Star-Herald. “At the end of the four days, it was fairly obvious to us as a board as well as to the other groups that visited with each candidate that Dr. Reagan had the broad skill sets that Gering Public Schools needs to lead us down the path of success.”

Gering Public Schools manages a $28 million budget, educates over 2,000 students, and has over 3,00 people on staff, all of which will fall under Regan’s management in July 2021.

She’ll also inherit a district reshaped by COVID-19. In the wake of a disease that’s killed 33 people in Scotts Bluff County, Gering Public Schools has seen disruption in its classrooms as teachers and students quarantine for two weeks. The district has also taken on additional costs to keep school buildings clean.