Nominations for 2021 WNCC Alumni Association Awards now open

SCOTTSBLUFF — Nominations for the 2021 Western Nebraska Community College Alumni Association awards are now open. Each year the Alumni Association recognizes six individuals or businesses that have made a positive impact at WNCC.
Nominations are for the following awards:
Cara Perkins Meritorious Service - A person (need not be an alumnus) or organization that has served WNCC and students in a special or extraordinary way. If this person is not an alumnus, he/she is granted “honorary” alumni member status for life.
Family Pride — A family with multiple generations of family members that have attended or graduated from WNCC. Include a list of all family members, years of attendance, areas of study, and a description of how each are related.
Friend of the College - A person, organization, or business that has demonstrated a commitment to the educational advancement of people in the Nebraska Panhandle.
Lifetime Achievement — A WNCC staff or faculty member (current or former) who has shown a lifetime commitment to the mission of the College.
Outstanding Alumnus — A graduate of WNCC that has displayed great personal achievement in their career field or shown outstanding community service.
Outstanding Young Alumnus — A graduate of WNCC that is 40 years of age or less who has proven to be a “rising star” professionally or has shown outstanding community service.
Nominations can be submitted at wncc.edu/alumni-friends or by emailing alumni@wncc.edu. The deadline for nominations is Aug. 28.
This year’s awards will be presented at the 8th annual Alumni & Friends Banquet, on Oct. 22, part of WNCC’s celebration of Homecoming 2021. A complete list of Homecoming Week events can be found at wncc.edu/homecoming.