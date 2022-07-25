Nominations for 2022 WNCC Alumni Association Awards now open

Nominations for the 2022 Western Nebraska Community College Alumni Association awards are now open. Each year the Alumni Association recognizes six individuals or businesses that have made a positive impact at WNCC.

Nominations are for the following awards:

Cara Perkins Meritorious Service - A person (need not be an alumnus) or organization that has served WNCC and students in a special or extraordinary way. If this person is not an alumnus, he/she is granted “honorary” alumni member status for life.

Family Pride - A family with multiple generations of family members that have attended or graduated from WNCC. Include a list of all family members, years of attendance, areas of study, and a description of how each are related.

Friend of the College - A person, organization, or business that has demonstrated a commitment to the educational advancement of people in the Nebraska Panhandle.

Lifetime Achievement - A WNCC staff or faculty member (current or former) who has shown a lifetime commitment to the mission of the College.

Outstanding Alumnus - A graduate of WNCC that has displayed great personal achievement in their career field or shown outstanding community service.

Outstanding Young Alumnus - A graduate of WNCC that is 40 years of age or less who has proven to be a “rising star” professionally or has shown outstanding community service.

Nominations can be submitted at wncc.edu/alumni-friends or by emailing alumni@wncc.edu. The deadline for nominations is Aug. 8.

This year's awards will be presented at the ninth annual Alumni & Friends Banquet, on Oct.21, part of WNCC's celebration of Homecoming 2022. A complete list of Homecoming Week events can be found at wncc.edu/homecoming.