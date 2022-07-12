North Platte NRD set to host annual Water Expo

The North Platte Natural Resources District (NRD) is gearing up for a free day of family friendly fun and learning on July 16. The annual Water Expo will be held 9 a.m. through 2 p.m. and also include recognition of the NRD's 50th anniversary.

“We’re going to have a few more family activities new this year,” Scott Schaneman, general manager of North Platte NRD, said. “There’ll be some increase in educational things but basically, the biggest thing that we’ve changed is we’ve added a few more little activities for the kids to do.”

Families will find a kids playground, wet play area, bounce houses, a big water slide and many vendors set-up with hands-on educational opportunities. Representatives of the Department of Natural Resources, visiting from Lincoln, will have fun educational games for kids. The NRD adaptive resources groundwater model will be out to give kids an opportunity to see how an aquifer works. The North Platte NRD will have a tent where kids can build an aquifer out of candy to better understand the properties of an aquifer.

“We’ll have the Natural Resource Conservation Service here talking about bees and different things,” Schaneman said. “Kids can see how pollination and all that works and they’ll have different programs for adults if they’re interested in taking part in something through the NRCS. We’ll have all kinds of little fun events that revolve around education.”

In addition to kids activities, the Conservation Ranger Program will be available, greenhouse tours will be running every 30 minutes and there will be a learning discussion about pollinators at 10:30 a.m. and again at 1 p.m..

“We’ve got just so many things going on in the greenhouse as far as different types of plants and different kinds of things that (Jenifer Berge Sauter, special projects coordinator in the greenhouse) is doing,” Schaneman said. “Anybody who has any interest in gardening should really see it.”

Everyone is invited to enjoy a free lunch of roast beef sandwiches, chips and cookies at noon while the North Platte NRD holds a ceremony celebrating the 50th anniversary of the NRD system. There have been 50 years of conservation through the NRD’s beginning on July 1, 1972, when the first NRDs where created went into operation. In 1973, Ron Cacek was named the manager of North Platte NRD. Nov. 5, 1974, was the first election of directors and on Jan. 9, 1975, the first directors took office.

“When people are there at noon, we’ll be showing a short video on the wall through a projector,” Schaneman said. “We’ll have just a handful of words, talking a little bit about the NRD programs and different things that we do. Very short and sweet, nothing real extravagant, just to tie the expo in with the 50th anniversary.”

The North Platte NRD office is located at 100547 Airport Road, Scottsbluff. Visitors will be parking in the west parking lot and a golf cart shuttle service will be available. Schaneman said there will be plenty of drinking water available along with the water games to keep families cooled off.

“The big thing is, we just want families to come out, have some fun all together with us and be able to maybe learn a few things. Whether its pollinators or the community garden or the greenhouse, just learn a little bit about your natural resources and still have some fun,” Schaneman said.

For more information on the North Platte NRD Water Expo or the history of the NRD’s system, call 308-632-2749 or visit npnrd.org.