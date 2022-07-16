North Platte NRD treats families to a day of fun at Water Expo

North Platte Natural Resources District (NRD) ended a week-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of the NRD system at its annual Water Expo Saturday. Scott Schaneman, general manager of the North Platte NRD, shared historical information about the NRD system and highlighted some of the responsibilities it has.

“The NRD system is unique, to my knowledge, to any other system in the nation that operates in this fashion in the way we protect natural resources,” Schaneman said.

The first NRDs went into operation on July 1, 1972, evolving over the years to handle a wide variety of responsibilities to conserve and protect Nebraska’s natural resources. In 1973, Ron Cacek was named the first manager of North Platte NRD, and he served the district for over 40 years. He said the NRD system has evolved a lot since it’s inception.

“When it started, we were kind of lost as in what to do, it was humbling,” Cacek said. “But it developed, it’s been a process to get to the point where it is today. Water has become a lot bigger issue than what it was in the beginning.”

He said passed legislation over the 50 years has given the NRDs additional responsibility in water management.

“The area of water is pretty exciting, a lot more responsibility and activity for the NRD,” Cacek said.

In addition to the anniversary celebration, well over 300 people crowded the Water Expo by mid-morning.

Ken Ridgeway drove one of two golf carts shuttling families from the parking lot to the welcome table.

“This isn’t just a service to give rides, it keeps pedestrian traffic down and keeps everybody safe, too,” Ridgeway said.

Groups entering the expo received a map of stations to visit, tickets for snow cones provided by the Jax truck and an NRD ‘“swag bag.” The bags were filled with goodies for kids like coloring books and crayons, as well as educational information like a tree identification sheet and NRD booklet.

Many of the families with kids in tow said they were there to try everything offered at the free expo, while some came for specific activities.

“This is absolutely a good time,” Greg Visage said. “We are interested in the bees and the greenhouse.”

Jenifer Berge Sauter, special projects coordinator at North Platte NRD, led groups through the greenhouse every 30 minutes. Some were there to learn about greenhouse systems while others wanted to get a glimpse of the plants. The greenhouse grows a variety of vegetables, many unique fruits and other plants. Volunteers stationed at the greenhouse were offering each adult and kid a free plant and the chance to learn how to propagate their own.

Ruth Shephard, 6, said her favorite thing to do was the dunk tank.

“I liked it because I dunked someone.”

Shephard’s 4-year-old sister, Bette, said she liked the giant water slide the best.

Two bouncy houses and a bungee trampoline were set up and kids lined up to take their turns.

In addition to the wet and dry kids activities, families could experience many hands-on learning opportunities. Outdoors stations were set-up to make giant bubbles, leaf tracing and mini-aquifer cups. Inside the NRD’s main building, families could enter to win door prizes that ranged from a s’more kit to a Wi-Fi drone, or sit down for a free lunch.

Adaptive Resources demonstrated how the company does ground water modeling for NRDs and the Department of Natural Resources tested people of all ages on their water facts.

“We came here last year and it was so much fun,” Alexa Davis with the Department of Natural Resources said. “Kids get to learn about water, then answer a question before they can pick a duck to get a prize. The ducks are a big hit for the little kids but we have harder questions, like how many dams are in Nebraska, for the adults.”

“So this event today, is just awesome. It’s all just for families to come out and have some fun and maybe learn a little bit about what we do,” Schaneman said.

For more information on the North Platte NRD or the history of the NRD’s system, call 308-632-2749 or visit npnrd.org.